West Warrnambool president Matt Holcombe says the club's inability to find a coach led to the Panthers not fielding a women's side this year. The side's players have all committed to other teams for the upcoming season.
The Panthers played in the first two seasons of the Warrnambool and District women's competition and played finals on both occasions.
"My opinion is we couldn't find a coach and the girls needed stability so that's pretty much the basis of it," Holcombe said. "There's nothing we can do about it and they needed stability and that's fine. They've all gone to good teams. They're all still going to play, just different teams."
Holcombe admitted it was a disappointing result but understood that the players needed to "look after themselves". He said the club would look at fielding a women's team in the future.
"In a few years time we'll reset and try and re-establish the junior female program before we look at it again."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
