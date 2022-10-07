The Standard

West Warrnambool is not fielding a side in the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket competition

By Matt Hughes
West Warrnambool playing in the 2021-22 semi-finals.

West Warrnambool president Matt Holcombe says the club's inability to find a coach led to the Panthers not fielding a women's side this year. The side's players have all committed to other teams for the upcoming season.

