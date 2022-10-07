The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith confident Tuvalu could cause upset at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
October 7 2022 - 12:10am
Lindsey Smith will take three chances to Caulfield on Saturday.

Consistent Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu is ready to run a huge race in Saturday's $1 million group one Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield, according to his trainer Lindsey Smith.

