Consistent Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu is ready to run a huge race in Saturday's $1 million group one Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield, according to his trainer Lindsey Smith.
Tuvalu, who ran a gallant third at his first-up run in the Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield last month rounded off his preparation for Saturday's group one with an impressive track gallop over 800 metres at Coleraine.
Smith said he's got a healthy respect for short-priced favourite I Wish I Win but punters should be wary of his underrated galloper who will be ridden by Jarrod Fry.
"Tuvalu hasn't done much wrong in his short career," the wily trainer told The Standard. "Tuvalu is going into the Toorak in top shape. I can't get him any better or fitter.
"He's drawn an ideal barrier in one. He's got good pace around him which should allow Jarrod to get him into a good spot early in the run.
"Tuvalu has an excellent record in races over 1600 metres. He's only had the four starts over 1600 metres which have resulted in two wins and two second placings.
"He ticks a lot of boxes going into the Toorak but I Wish I Win is definitely the one to beat.
"His two wins in this campaign have been impressive. Jarrod's got a great record on Tuvalu which is an asset when your lining up in big races."
Tuvalu is an $8.50 chance in the early betting markets for the contest.
Smith also accepted with In The Boat in the group 2 Schillaci Stakes while Triple Missile runs in a listed $175,000 race.
"I'm taking a wait and see approach with In The Boat," he said. "It's all about the weather with In The Boat, if we get a lot of rain and it turns into a heavy track we will not run him because he fails to handle that type of going but Triple Missile handles wet ground.
"The biggest concern with him is the wide barrier. The barrier is a worry but the horse is in very good shape."
Fellow local trainers Maddi Raymond, Matthew Williams and Peter Chow have runners on the ten race program.
