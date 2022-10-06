Hamilton Racing Club will review all aspects relating to race programming and dates after it attracted only six acceptors for Saturday's $60,000 Hamilton Cup.
Club president Hugh Macdonald was left disappointed with the lack of entries for the feature race on the eight event program.
"We originally had good nominations for the cup but only got the six final acceptors," Macdonald told The Standard. "It's disappointing.
"I think the reason for only six acceptors is some trainers may have thought the meeting may have been in doubt because of the heavy track but we're racing at this stage.
"The weather bureau had predicted heavy rain but we've missed a lot of it. We're in the process of doing a review on all things relating to racing and one of the issues we have on the table is we had a few meetings over the winter months and we don't believe we're a winter track.
"We would prefer to run our meetings in the spring, summer and autumn months and not in the winter."
Macdonald said he was happy with interest from locals who had taken up dining packages for the cup day meeting.
"We've had great response for the day from the public," he said. "The day should give us a good foundation to go forward in the future."
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has two of the six runners in the cup while fellow local trainer Peter Chow has one runner.
Teewaters trained by Ballarat mentor Archie Alexander is the favourite for the 2200 metre race.
