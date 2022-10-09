The Standard
South West TAFE honours its top apprentices at annual trade awards

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
Carpenter Todd Robinson was named the South West TAFE apprentice of the year at its annual trade awards ceremony in Warrnambool on Thursday night. He also won the carpentry apprentice of the year award.

Passionate carpenter Todd Robinson, who had a complete career change at the age of 26, has taken out South West TAFE's apprentice of the year.

