Passionate carpenter Todd Robinson, who had a complete career change at the age of 26, has taken out South West TAFE's apprentice of the year.
Mr Robinson won carpentry apprentice of the year which qualified him for contention for the overall award on Thursday night.
More than 220 people attended the awards to acknowledged the outstanding student achievements across automotive, carpentry, cabinet making, electrical, engineering and plumbing trades.
The 30-year-old, who is employed by building firm AA & KA Jones in Dunkeld, was recognised for his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to his studies.
The Hamilton resident said being named the overall winner was a big surprise.
"I was floored," Mr Robinson said. "There were some great other winners from the other trades all who were equally deserving of it."
Mr Robinson said he originally began working in banks and insurance companies but said he wasn't satisfied and decided to look for a change.
"I always wondered about building and thought it would be a great set of skills to have and I just jumped in and gave it a try.
"I started labouring with (my employer) Jonesy to try it out. It was going pretty well so I asked if he would have me as an apprentice and he was keen."
Mr Robinson said he worked hard and was passionate about the industry.
"I really enjoy working with my hands and I get satisfaction out of the things we make, putting houses together. "It's also the camaraderie with the fellas I work with. It's a great day even if you're not doing the most interesting work. It's a lot of fun."
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said it was important to recognise the skills of the region's students.
"Awards like these highlight the amazing things our trades students and their employers are doing in our own community," he said.
As well as awards for the top students in each year level, commemorative awards were also presented to outstanding students dedicated to their trades.
Other apprentice of the year winners included:
