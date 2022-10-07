Merrivale's English import Eddie Cole is excited by the idea of playing finals and winning a flag, unlike playing in his home country's league format.
"I've heard a few things from the boys," he said of the Warrnambool and District cricket competition. "It's just different cricket. Back home we do a league format, you win the league you win. Here you finish one to four you get a semi final. There is a lot more to play for rather than one place."
Cole, who hails from Leeds, said he was enjoying his time in Warrnambool since arriving last week.
"I was told it would be sunny, I only brought a few pairs of jeans, not enough," he said with a laugh. "It's different to back home, I live in a city. This is a bit more like a village (in England). But I love it here, it's a nice seaside."
The batting all-rounder, who will celebrate his 24th birthday next week, said he had received a warm welcome by Merrivale's playing group.
"They're all good lads, I got picked up from the airport and met a fair few straight away," he said.
Cole said he would look to be an aggressive batter for the Tigers.
"Feeling in good nick to be fair," he said. "I score quite quickly. I can spend some time at the crease but I like to hit 360."
Cole is one of two recruits at Merrivale this season, with teenager Daniel Hawkins joining from rival club Brierly Christ Church.
Hawkins, 18, said the idea of playing alongside former school friends in Flynn Wilkinson, Hugh and Ryan Fleming and Theo Opperman saw him make the switch.
"So far so good, I knew most of the boys, a few of my mates play," he said. "Hopefully it's a good season and we do alright."
The medium pacer will be deployed in the Tigers attack, but is hoping to improve his game with both bat and ball.
"Especially coming to a new team, you just try your best," he said.
Merrivale's rise up the ladder last season, going from fifth in 2020/21 to first before a losing semi-final, has both recruits buoyant about the team's chances this summer.
"We're all young and fit which is really good," Hawkins said. "But we'll see after the first game how everyone goes. Coming to a new club you don't know how good everyone is until you play with them."
Both Cole and Hawkins agree they are most excited to get back on the cricket field after last weekend's opening round was abandoned due to weather.
"I'm really excited, just want to get going," Cole said. "I'm hoping this Saturday is on. I was a bit gutted about last Saturday."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
