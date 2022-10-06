The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police say never to reveal a password or security code over the telephone

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly woman scammed of $50,000

An elderly Colac woman has been scanned of more than $50,000 after someone claiming to be from the NBN used BPAY to transfer money out of her bank account.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.