Elderly woman scammed of $50,000

An elderly Colac woman has been scanned of more than $50,000 after someone claiming to be from the NBN used BPAY to transfer money out of her bank account.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the woman was deceived to allow access to her laptop computer after a man claiming to be from the NBN provided his employee number and the name of his supervisor.
"The man portrayed himself as being from the NBN telephoned the woman aged in her 70s, he was able to hold her on the line for a considerable amount of time and asked to access her computer," he said.
"While talking to the woman he has been able to make six BPAY transactions totalling just over $50,000."
Detective Sergeant Butland said that legitimate business people would never ask for passwords or security codes over the telephone.
"It's a heads up for everybody. You may receive telephone calls from people who may sound authentic but you always need to verify their identity," he said.
"You need to obtain a phone number and ring them back. No authentic business will ask for passwords or security codes over the telephone."
The theft happened last week and the investigator said it was believed the money had been moved overseas.
"As soon as someone asks for a password or security code it is a scam - it's not a legitimate person," Detective Sergeant Butland said.
"The victim is upset.
"It's a shock to the system to lose $5 let alone this amount of money.
"She said the man sounded legitimate. People need to be very aware that no legitimate business person will ask for passwords or codes and you should never give them out," he said.
Anyone who has been scammed or lost money from their bank accounts should report the matter to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.
