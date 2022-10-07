The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Rural vet clinic opens new operation in central city location

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden Vet Clinic has branched out to Warrnambool opening a site in Lava Street. Partners and vets Anthony Down and Xavier McKinnon are pictured with clinic co-ordinator Nicole Anderson. Picture by Sean McKenna

Pet owners now have another option in Warrnambool when it comes to taking their furry friends for a check up or help with a medical issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.