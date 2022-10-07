Rural vet clinic opens new operation in central city location

Pet owners now have another option in Warrnambool when it comes to taking their furry friends for a check up or help with a medical issue.
Cobden-based veterinary business Hampden Veterinary Clinic has expanded to include a Warrnambool practice.
The new clinic opens on Monday and is run by vets and business partners Simon Dean, David Buckle, Xavier McKinnon and Anthony Down, who all grew up and live in the south-west.
Dr McKinnon and Dr Down said there was a growing demand for vets in the city and the Lava Street site, across from St Josephs Church was a great location.
"We pride ourselves on the customer service and giving our customers affordable and quality vet care," Dr McKinnon said.
"We always thought there was an opportunity to have another vet clinic in Warrnambool. It was a bit under serviced and we saw a bit of a gap in the market. In a growing business it's a natural progression."
They said staff would rotate across the two clinics providing clients with a more-rounded experience at both locations.
Cattle make up 90 per cent of the Cobden clinic's work.
"We're top heavy in cows so it brings a bit of balance to get some more small animals. It also gives us the chance to give our new cadets a better and more rounded experience."
The Hampden Veterinary Clinic employs 10 vets and eight support staff with plans to increase its number of employees to 25 in the next few years.
Dr Down specialises in orthopaedic work and said it helped reduce the need for south-west residents to have to travel to Melbourne or Geelong to referral hospitals.
He said procedures such as cruciate ligament surgery, luxating patella and fracture repair were commonly performed and doing them in house, rather than by referral or a visiting specialist helped to make the procedure more affordable for pet owners.
The Hampden Veterinary Clinic opened in Cobden in 2009 and is in the process of an expansion in the town. The group has bought the former hardware store which is about four times their current Curdie Street premises.
Building works will begin early next year and the owners are hopeful to be working from the new site in late 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.