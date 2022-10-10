Four students with limited mobility are behind plans to create an accessible playground at one south-west school which will receive $200,000 to replace ageing equipment.
Nullawarre and District Primary School will receive a share of the Victorian Government's Inclusive Schools Fund to create an inclusive play space.
Acting principal Natasha Butler said both the school and local community were thrilled.
"We're very, very excited," she said
"It's a great thing for our little school of 76 students. It's the main hub of the community so the funding won't only benefit the children here but also the wider community, so we're very excited.
"It's going to go towards all new equipment to replace our aged playground that we currently have. It's going to have new soft boards and sensory equipment, but the biggest thing will be on the accessibility side of things.
"Our current play equipment doesn't have a lot of ramps and requires a lot of climbing. A lot of the younger kids and kids with mobility issues can't access it, so the new play equipment will give them that extra help.
"We have four students who are funded under the students with disabilities program and they're all in our junior grades so they've still got quite a few years of schooling ahead of them."
She said the funding came at a time when the 1876-established school was upgrading its wider infrastructure.
"We've actually just had a walking path installed so that the community can safely access the school," Ms Butler said.
"We've also got a kinder on-site which often uses the playground so it helps them as well.
"It encourages students to be more physically active and improve their well being as well as the wider community.".
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the fund helped to cater for all students.
"This is a fantastic outcome for all students at Anglesea, Inverleigh and Nullawarre and District Primary Schools who will soon have some amazing new spaces in which to learn, play and be inspired," she said.
"These new playgrounds when complete will make a real difference to students at these schools who will get the benefits of new inclusive spaces to cater for a wider range of options for teaching and learning."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
