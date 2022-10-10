The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Nullawarre and District Primary School receives $200,000 grant to create an accessible playground

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawarre School acting principal Natasha Butler and students Ryder Chalmers and Landen McGuinness. Picture by Anthony Brady

Four students with limited mobility are behind plans to create an accessible playground at one south-west school which will receive $200,000 to replace ageing equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.