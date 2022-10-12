A FUNDRAISER has been set up for five Warrnambool siblings who lost their mother earlier this month.
Tracey Ragatz, 45, died on October 3 after becoming ill unexpectedly in September.
The single mother leaves behind five children, Sharnara, Tanika, Kayla, Kayde and Kiarna May, aged between 12-24.
Her niece, Cara Weyburg, who lives hundreds of kilometres away in Kerang, has set up a GoFundMe page to support the children.
"I'm heartbroken for the children," Ms Weyburg said.
She said the money raised would also help fund funeral expenses.
"The older children are now left to raise their youngest brother and sister," Ms Weyburg said.
"Any help and support through donations is welcomed to just get them a bit of a foot inside the door to help them give the two younger children what they need."
She encouraged people to share and donate to the fundraiser.
"No donation is too big or too small," Ms Weyburg said.
"Every single donation would help at this point and would mean the world to them."
Ms Weyburg said her aunt was a loving and beautiful person.
"She just always had a smile when we would see her when we were kids," she said.
"She was a single mum to the five children and her whole life has been about the children."
Ms Ragatz was originally from Ballarat but lived in Warrnambool for the past 20 years.
"Not only did the girls lose their mum, but they lost their best friend," Ms Weyburg said on the fundraising page.
"Tracey was a selfless person who always put everyone else's needs in front of her own.
"The heartache these beautiful kids are going through is unfathomable."
You can donate here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
