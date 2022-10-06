Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club Wesley Yambuk remains sternly focused on pushing forward with its plans to stay on course and invest heavily in youth development this season.
The division one team - which stunned many by qualifying for finals in 2021-22 before bowing out in a thrilling semi-final - will continue along the path of injecting their talented young players into the team this season.
Beavers captain-coach Jason Mungean said despite a strong season in 2021-22, not much will change for his group in regards to mindset.
"Everyone was shocked we finished as high as we did last year to be honest - where we end up, is where we end up this year," he said.
"Our focus is on the kids, and setting the club up for sustained success. If we finish around the mark so be it, if we don't it's all about improvement in the players and youth.
"At the moment, we're not overly result driven, so we'll see what happens.
"We're investing in youth, the kids, we'll stay on that path and the kids will keep improving and hopefully the old blokes can help them along the way and keep us competitive."
The experienced mentor said the loss of batting pair Nick Blacker and Bevan Stokie - who combined for almost 400 runs last season - would hurt in the short-term, but the club would back in their talent to fill the void.
"We've lost Nick and Bevan who were our number three and four bats but we've got the young players who will really step up to become men this season," he said.
"The likes of Zavier (Mungean) and Matt Sinnott will really step up with the bat for us, they are our replacements for what we've lost so fingers crossed they can have big years."
The Beavers begin their division one season with a clash against promoted Northern Raiders at home on Saturday, in what will be a one-day clash.
