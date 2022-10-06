The Standard

Camperdown forward Isaac Stephens signs with Nirranda for 2023 Warrnambool and District league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:30pm
Camperdown's Isaac Stephens has signed with Nirranda for the 2023 season.

Nirranda has wasted no time preparing for its premiership defence, signing a Hampden league forward for the 2023 season.

