Nirranda has wasted no time preparing for its premiership defence, signing a Hampden league forward for the 2023 season.
Camperdown's Isaac Stephens has committed to the Blues, less than one month after they stormed to an 87-point Warrnambool and District league grand final win over Panmure.
The 23-year-old was "over the moon" to be joining Nirranda and said his decision was influenced by a change in living circumstances.
"We just bought a farm in Ecklin so it's just a bit closer," he said.
"(I can) step back from Hampden League a bit, enjoy my footy and go down there for a kick.
"They're a good family club, it'll be good."
Stephens expects to play in the half-forward line at the Blues, the position he occupied at the Magpies.
In the 2022 season he played 16 games and was named in his side's best players on five occasions.
Stephens - who had previously only played football with the Magpies - was full of gratitude towards his former club and its role in his development.
"I love Camperdown," he said. "It's been a massive part of my life and I would go back there in a heartbeat.
"They're a great club and I can't thank them enough. It's just a bit closer (to Nirranda).
"I can't thank Nev Swayn enough. He's been a massive part of my footy journey"
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
