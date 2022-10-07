A good Samaritan has replaced tools stolen from the Warrnambool Community Garden a month after it was broken into a second time.
South West Pipe Relining and Carter Group National owner Jay Stuart has donated a drill, grinder, hedge trimmer, blower, three batteries and a charger to the volunteer-run organisation. The tools will be kept off-site.
The humble helper said the joint donation was no big deal.
"It's in our nature, it's what we do," he said.
"I know what goes into places like this - it's all donated time.
"We've been lucky that we've had good customers and we're happy to pass things onto other people. It's the way I've been brought up.
"You can just look at how many plants it would take to sell to replace them and the timeframe it would take - the garden couldn't wait that long.
"It was hard luck for these guys and they shouldn't be hindered by it so that's why we thought it was the right thing to do."
Site manager David Mitchell was thrilled regular maintenance could get underway again.
"We were quite devastated when they were taken," he said.
"It took a few years of fundraising to get them initially. We're using them regularly on site all the time, so to have them taken left us with maintenance that wasn't getting done.
"Jay very generously has offered to replace all the tools so we didn't have to save for another couple of years which is a fantastic result. It's all about giving it back.
"Jay's definitely a good Samaritan, he's a wonderful contributing member of the community and it's wonderful to see that sort of generosity out there."
The garden has since also upgraded its security system and installed CCTV.
In the meantime, the organisation is asking visitors for feedback on how it can best support the community.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
