Cobden residents push to revitalise town as businesses shut up shop

By Jessica Greenan
October 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Despite some businesses leaving Cobden, Tools and Trailers owner Vince Thorne said he had a long list of customers who travelled across the state for his unique products.

The departure of a long-standing doctor will be the latest blow to a town which has lost its butcher, bank, hardware store and newsagency, but beneath the bleak present lies a bright future.

