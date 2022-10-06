The departure of a long-standing doctor will be the latest blow to a town which has lost its butcher, bank, hardware store and newsagency, but beneath the bleak present lies a bright future.
Doctor Andrew Griffiths will retire in December after more than three decades, becoming the latest to leave Cobden, a town left reeling after the 2018 St Patrick's Day fires and COVID-19 pandemic.
Third generation T S McQuinn and Sons owner Greg McQuinn said the flow-on effect of vacating businesses had been devastating.
"It's not good," he said.
"The newsagency was on the market for a long time and the butcher shop shut a couple years ago.
"The National Bank left in 2021 and now unfortunately we're going to lose one of our doctors at the end of the year. Dr Griffiths is retiring, that's just going to be another blow to the town."
He said the loss of Martin's Timber and Hardware also hit the town hard.
"Losing the hardware's been a big blow because that market isn't coming to town," he said.
"It has a flow-on effect - you can't afford to lose businesses in a small town.
"People used to come to get their hardware and while they were here, did their groceries too or came into my store if they couldn't get what they needed. But I've noticed our shop is a lot quieter than it was.
"Now those people go to places like Camperdown or Warrnambool for hardware and take their business there."
In August, Corangamite Shire south-central councillor Jo Beard spoke to the challenges facing businesses when the council voted to knock back a bid for an advertising billboard.
"The issue we're having in Cobden is we've got a bit of a funk at the moment in terms of some local businesses having unfortunately transitioned, whether they've closed down through the COVID period or just through an organic transition in their life with retirement," she said.
"We do already have another significant sign in town and I know they're quite expensive and local businesses literally can't afford to advertise on those."
Mr McQuinn said it was a pity to be losing businesses.
"At least we're lucky here that the dairy industry is still going strong, but there's so many people walking away from that as well, selling their farms which are going to sheep and beef," he said.
"The price of land, the way it is at the moment, young people can't afford it ... I had a young bloke in the shop a while back working on a farm which is for sale. He said 'I'm desperate to buy a little farm so I can get a start', but where does a young bloke get a million bucks? It's really tough."
The closure of Camperdown Dairy - just 13 kilometres north of Cobden - in August came as no surprise to Naringal-based dairy supply business owner Charles Dillon.
"It's an industry going through turmoil at the moment," he said.
"There's that many farmers who have got out, the milk prices are going to go up and up until it becomes unsustainable. You see the likes of the Camperdown factory fall because of it and that's all because of input costs.
"Dairies are getting shut down left, right and centre with really nice infrastructure, lane-ways, paddocks and good pastures.
"We're talking generations of really good genetics wasted all because of pressures and because sheep farmers need the land and they're willing to pay for it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Sheep farmers from outside of the region's temperate dairy zone aren't the only ones moving in.
Cobden has been identified as a primary growth corridor by both the state and local governments and data from CoreLogic showed it ranked third in the state for the highest annual value change after its median price increased by 40.9 per cent to $398,062.
Mr McQuinn said he'd seen that growing trend.
"We've got new people coming to the town - any house that goes on the market doesn't last very long," he said.
"I'm working for people all the time who are new to the town and they all love the place. We've got older people coming, but what we need are young families too."
Getting younger people to move in is one of the central aims of the Cobden Structure Plan, a 20-year revitalisation blueprint.
The plan - which has tabled hundreds of new homes, a bigger industrial estate and a new settlement boundary - projects an increase of 1300 residents across 10 years and wants to unlock land for an additional 600 houses over that period.
Cr Jo Beard said the proposal was the solution to a number of issues.
"The aim is to maximise opportunities for sustainable growth while capitalising on people migrating from the cities for greater life balance," she said.
"It will help deal with the impact of broader economic changes, ongoing diversification in the agriculture sector, an ageing population and attracting new residents.
"It will also address challenges in land supply to support residential, rural residential, commercial and industrial growth opportunities."
Cobden Business Network chair Mark Roberts said those solutions would likely take about five years to come into effect.
In the meantime, many businesses are bucking the trend and riding the wave of new arrivals.
Cobden Tools and Trailers owner Vince Thorne said he couldn't keep up with demand as patrons travelled far and wide to purchase his custom-made products.
"We've got three-months work in front of us," he said.
"We've got customers from Melbourne all the way down to Gippsland and all over Victoria. We build custom trailers so people come to us with a problem and we give them with a solution.
"We've been going for 17 years and we've just grown and grown. The demand is strong."
Heytesbury House owner Kathryn Stubbings said she'd seen a record number of people wanting to stay at the award-winning B&B.
"After an extremely challenging couple of years thanks to COVID travel restrictions which took a toll both financially and emotionally, we are now the busiest we have ever been with a record number of accommodation bookings this year so far to date," she said.
"This means more people are choosing to stay in Cobden to explore the great visitor experiences in our region than ever before."
CBN business and economic development consultant Laura Hultgren said a number of new businesses were also looking to move in.
"I've been in conversation with four people who are starting local businesses and I'm excited to see these ideas get off the ground," she said.
One of those businesses is the Hampden Veterinary Clinic which has earmarked the old hardware store building. The vet is also expanding into Warrnambool.
Mr Roberts - who said a chiropractor was also eyeing a place in town - said it was all a positive sign for Cobden's future.
"We're all here to help each other - we're all in this together, we're here to support each other and we're looking forward to hopefully coming out the end of it together," he said.
"There's more to Cobden than just the main street, beyond just scratching the surface."
Beneath that surface is the Phoenix Project, run by Chelsea Wilkinson. Ms Wilkinson has worked tirelessly to revitalise Cobden since 2018, providing opportunities for the community to socialise and unite. Her paint and sip nights have continually sold out.
On Friday, the community will also unite to celebrate the dedication and generosity of more than 100 volunteers.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.