BUDDING footballers from across the south west region are invited to mingle with AFLW players after Sunday's game in Warrnambool.
Western Victoria Female Football League participants will meet Essendon players as they strive to encourage the next generation.
Terang Mortlake mentor Alison Kenna and South Warrnambool premiership coach Chris Meade, who will step up to lead its women's side next year, said their under 18 players were grateful to see a game on their home patch.
The Bombers and Cats will go head-to-head at Reid Oval from 1.10pm.
Kenna said the Bloods who had shown interest in the function were "super keen".
"They just want an opportunity to see face-to-face what it takes to get to that next level," she said.
"One of our girls trained with the (NAB League) Rebels last year and one of the players she trained with (Paige Scott) got drafted to Essendon."
"Just to stand over the fence and watch them play and see how they go about it - the pre-game, watching the warm-up and see what happens (will be great)," she said.
"You can watch a certain aspect on the television but to see what's happening up the other end and what's happening on the bench and what's happening with the rotations and to just hear the talk among the players - all the things you don't capture on TV - I think will be pretty important for our girls to see."
Meade said the meet-and-greet post-game was "absolutely tremendous".
"The girls will soak it up and it (having the game here) will gather interest from girls who are thinking of playing," he said.
"Hopefully we can create a lot of interest and (WVFFL) might keep snowballing."
