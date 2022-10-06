Police warn residents to secure property after spate of crimes

Port Fairy police are requesting residents lock and secure their property after a string of thefts involving vehicles.
Acting Sergeant Andrew Macmillan said there was a white CRV stolen from William Street within the past couple of weeks and two cars were ransacked overnight Tuesday.
He said the CRV was still missing but believed to be in the Warrnambool/Port Fairy area.
"We are requesting people lock their vehicles and their property after a spate of these crimes," he said.
"This is opportunistic offending. Removing the opportunity goes a very long way to reducing or preventing such crime.
"It's almost as simple as securing your property and making sure valuables are out of sight. Local police are very frustrated."
The acting sergeant called on anyone with information about the crimes to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
