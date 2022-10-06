The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Car stolen, vehicles searched for valuables

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 6 2022 - 2:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn residents to secure property after spate of crimes

Port Fairy police are requesting residents lock and secure their property after a string of thefts involving vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.