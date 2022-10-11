People experiencing financial challenges are at least twice as likely to encounter mental health issues than those who aren't, and vice versa, a new report shows.
Beyond Blue and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has commissioned research to examine the relationship between financial wellbeing and mental health.
The Money and Mental Health Social Research Report confirms previously anecdotal evidence that people face a range of mental health impacts including stress, diagnosable mental health conditions and suicidal thoughts when experiencing financial challenges.
The research also found young adults, women, First Nations people and small business owners are more likely to experience financial challenges and poor mental health.
Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman said there has never been a more important time to understand the relationship between money and mental health and ensure links exist between mental health services and practical financial support.
"Financial wellbeing and mental health are influenced by social inequality, financial literacy, relationships, shame and stigma about both money and mental health, work-status, physical and psychological health, and financial and mental health literacy," Ms Harman said.
"Our life experience means we all respond differently to financial and mental health challenges and there will always be issues outside of our control that impact our finances - just ask many renters and mortgage holders."
Ms Harman said there are things we can do to try to stay on top of our financial wellbeing, and actively managing our mental health is one of them.
"By doing that, we're in better shape to manage our finances and keep things in perspective during challenging times," she said.
"And we need to be doing all we can to help people access financial counselling or mental health support as soon as possible, particularly at a time when so many Australians are feeling the pinch with rising cost of living."
ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes said ASIC aims to help Australians to be in control of their financial lives, by helping them manage money day to day, make informed financial decisions, and plan with confidence for their future.
Beyond Blue and Financial Counselling Australia have partnered to encourage people to access information and support to improve their overall wellbeing.
Information on how to manage debt and access financial hardship assistance is available on ASIC's Moneysmart website.
Free financial counselling is available at the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.
