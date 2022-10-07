The Standard

Geelong's Nina Morrison excited to showcase AFL Women's competition in Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
AFLW fever hits Warrnambool as Geelong rolls into town

Geelong's Nina Morrison says taking the AFL Women's competition to regional areas is an "exciting part of the game".

