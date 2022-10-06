South West Coast independent candidate Carol Altmann has denied any direct ties with the 'teal' movement, claiming she has not received funding from the high-profile backers for her state election campaign.
The former Warrnambool journalist, who is running on a policy platform which includes strengthening political integrity and climate action, told The Standard she did not consider herself a 'teal' candidate.
"I identify as a community independent candidate, which is the movement attributed to former independent MP Cathy McGowan," she said.
"While I share many of the broad values of the so-called 'teal' movement, my campaign platforms were developed by myself and my local team."
Former MP Cathy McGowan won her regional Victorian seat of Indi in 2013, breaking decades of Liberal-National incumbency. Her campaign has been used as a blueprint for 'teal' candidates.
Ms Altmann said she had not received funding from Climate 200, convened by philanthropist Simon Holmes a Court, but did not answer questions about whether she would apply for funding later in her campaign.
"I am not a recipient of any funding from Climate 200," she said.
"All of my financial supporters are local donors from right across the political spectrum who wish to see a new independent voice for South West Coast."
The independent candidate said she could not comment on if a Climate 200-backed 'teal' candidate in the South West Coast would replicate Alex Dyson's success in the federal Wannon seat, but would contribute to the seat no longer being "taken for granted".
"As a community independent candidate I know that I will work constructively on behalf of my community to make sure we get a better deal, that we get heard, and we see action on the ground after so many years of being overlooked," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazarian said despite their federal success, 'teal' candidates faced challenges at a state level in Victoria including campaign donation limits and different voter priorities.
"The teals and any non-major party candidate are going to have a real challenge to try and gather financial resources they need to mount a campaign," he said.
"What contribution will they make in the policy debate in Victoria, which at the moment is dominated by discussions about service delivery - healthcare, education, and roads and infrastructure projects?
"The political dynamics at play are different to the federal election."
According to the Climate 200 website, the only backed candidates listed were from the Melbourne seats of Caulfield, Hawthorn, Kew and Mornington.
Dr Ghazarian said it made sense for the political funding group to prioritise city seats.
"The 'teal' independents did really well in the metropolitan electorates held by the Liberal Party (in the federal election)," he said.
"To focus once more on those areas would make sense because... those are the electorates we'd expect them to do well once more."
He said positive results for 'teals' in regional seats including Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines' wins in Indi and Alex Dyson's success in making Wannon marginal signalled "volatility" among voters which could translate to November's state election.
"It was a sign that independents can succeed in winning seats off the major parties and it doesn't necessarily have to be a one-off event," he said.
"That spirit has been captured by the 'teals' and they've positioned themselves to be a bit of a disruptor.
"There is some volatility in the electorate and voters, from what we saw in the last federal election, are happy to support non-major party candidates in growing numbers."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.