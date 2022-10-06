The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

South West Coast independent candidate Carol Altmann rejects direct link to Climate 200-backed 'teal' movement

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Coast independent candidate Carol Altmann has denied any direct links to Climate 200 and dismissed speculation she received funding from the 'teal' backers.

South West Coast independent candidate Carol Altmann has denied any direct ties with the 'teal' movement, claiming she has not received funding from the high-profile backers for her state election campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.