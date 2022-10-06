At City Memorial the men's 100-Up winner was Ken Bell with Matty Fleming as the runner-up. The women's 100-Up final at City will be played on Friday evening between Julie Dosser and Faye Duffield. The club mixed pairs event was won by Kevin O'Keeffe and Annette Millard with Ray and Moira Cooknell as the runners-up. Both the men's and women's B grade singles at City are being played out in the course of this current week.