The Western District Playing Area bowls pennant season is edging closer with the first round of midweek pennant on Tuesday.
Weekend pennant kicks off on Saturday, October 15.
We thought it would be interesting to take a look at player movements from last season to this season.
Dunkeld has lost Dan and Lauchie McArthur to Lawn Tennis and Simon Cullinane to Port Fairy, while former players Colin Agar, Colin Parker and Russell Burgess have returned.
Other transfers see Les and Ann Johnson go from Koroit to Mortlake, Wayne Cooper, Steve Mitchell and Ack Collins from Koroit to Warrnambool and Alan Sullivan from Koroit to City Memorial.
Richard Ross has moved back to Melbourne from Koroit.
Elizabeth Hirst and Margaret Fleming have switched from City to Lawn Tennis, while Peter Verdon, Sean Verdon and Maurice Kelly have all gone from Lawn Tennis to Warrnambool.
Port Fairy has four transfers from Portland RSL - Tom Englezos, John Wallis, Chris Fleming and Ian Grayson.
The first of the championship events was conducted at City Memorial last Weekend, with the staging of the mixed pairs championship.
A lot of interest was created with 28 sets of pairs from across the playing area having entered in the championship.
The eventual winners after numerous well-contested battles were Les Johnson (Mortlake) and Betty Johnson (City), with Neville Mahney and Barbara Hill (both Warrnambool) being the runners-up.
The WDPA over 60s women's and men's pairs were also played over two days - Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4.
The women's event was hosted by the Koroit Bowling Club and the men were hosted by the Terang Bowls Club.
The winners of the women's championship were Maureen Drennan and Maureen O'Brien, both from City Memorial, and the runners-up were Jill Oswin and Jan Smits, both from Port Fairy Bowls Club.
The final of the over 60s men's pairs was played out between an all-City combination, with Ken Bell and Kevin O'Keefe defeating clubmates Dick Chapman and Geoff Gilbert.
Various individual club championship events have also been completed over the past week. At Lawn Tennis Bowls Club, the women's 100-Up winner was Rose Alderman and Thelma Lackie was the runner-up. The men's 100-Up winner was Ian Prout with Rob Treweek as the runner-up.
At City Memorial the men's 100-Up winner was Ken Bell with Matty Fleming as the runner-up. The women's 100-Up final at City will be played on Friday evening between Julie Dosser and Faye Duffield. The club mixed pairs event was won by Kevin O'Keeffe and Annette Millard with Ray and Moira Cooknell as the runners-up. Both the men's and women's B grade singles at City are being played out in the course of this current week.
Good luck and good bowling to all participants in the first round of midweek pennant on Tuesday.
