CHRIS Meade is swapping portfolios in South Warrnambool's coaching ranks.
Meade, who led the Roosters to the 2022 Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 premiership, will step up to mentor their women's side next year.
Ryan Jones - Meade's assistant - will take on the junior coaching role.
"I had four years with the junior girls and decided to jump up and do the seniors," Meade told The Standard.
"I enjoyed coaching the juniors and it was hard to let them go and do this role but it's a way of trying to continue the transition from juniors to seniors and retain the girls in football, so that is my little challenge as well."
South Warrnambool is already preparing for the 2023 season.
It plans to run twice weekly skills sessions - starting next week at Friendly Societies' Park - for nine weeks prior to Christmas.
"Our list is pretty strong. They finished the preliminary final down by nine points to the team (Hamilton Kangaroos) that eventually won it, so they're not far away," Meade said.
"They are pretty keen and eager."
Meade, who replaces John Marshall in the role, expects there to be different tasks and challenges coaching senior football.
"The women have had a few seasons at it and we'll just work on honing in on some skills," he said.
"I'll have to get in and have a really good look, see where they're at and what we need to work on.
"Some areas they'll be really good at and some areas we'll identify and we'll put some time into those areas, whether it's opposite side of the body - left foot, left hand - or whether it's overhead marking or what to do in game situations.
"It will take a little bit of time, hence why we're starting next week."
Reigning women's football premier Hamilton Kangaroos have reappointed Pat Sherlock as coach for 2023.
