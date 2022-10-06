Man used key search words to access hundreds of child porn images

A Warrnambool registered sex offender caught accessing hundreds of child pornography images has also admitted to chatting to a teen girl online.
Benjamin McCarthy, 35, of Cramer Street, last year accessed 428 online child pornography images, nine of which were actual photos of children and the rest cartoons.
The man admitted to searching specific key words online, including "young daughter porn" and "young teen", the Warrnambool County Court heard on Thursday.
McCarthy pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and two counts of failing to comply with reporting conditions.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month.
McCarthy was placed on the sex offender's register for 15 years after he was convicted in 2010 of charges, including procuring a minor for the purpose of making or producing child pornography.
While on the register he must report any contact with a child, as well as any creation of an online account, to police.
Then in November 2019, McCarthy spoke to a teenage girl on social media application Snapchat.
Prosecutor Morgan Brown said when McCarthy was told the victim was 15, he replied: "Oh sorry then, bye".
But 13 months later he sent another message saying "hi".
Over the following months he continued to reply to photos posted by the victim on the app, with comments including "cute pic", "nice", and "hi, how old are you?".
The contact wasn't reported to police and was uncovered on McCarthy's phone during a raid at his home on August 6 last year.
Police also located the 428 illegal images that day.
Ms Brown said while the bulk of the images were cartoons, the "depravity" of the nine photos involving actual children was "objectively quite high".
She said the images were posted to a website and had been accessed by McCarthy between September 20 and July 31 last year.
She said McCarthy told police he also failed to report that he'd joined online dating sites Tinder and Plenty of Fish.
He was arrested and subsequently charged and bailed.
The court heard the man had a history of similar offending dating back to 2007.
He has never served time in jail and has previously undergone treatment targeting his paedophilic conduct.
A lawyer representing McCarthy said the offending was at the lower end of the scale and his client was cooperative with police.
He said McCarthy had a background of alcohol use, he suffered a mood disorder and had reverted back to "this kind of conduct" during the pandemic when work hours were decreased.
He will appear in court again later this month.
He is expected to be placed on the sex offenders' registry for life.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
