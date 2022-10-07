Eighty-four years after Captain Arthur Phillip landed the First Fleet and its 11 ships in Botany Bay, something special happened somewhat south of there, at another Australian beach front location.
In Warrnambool, pen was being put to paper. Ink was being splashed about in a venture to tell a local tale, or two.
One-hundred and 50 years on, The Standard is still here weaving the narrative of the ages.
As a community, as a region, we look to those things that provide structure in our lives - the things that give soul and social ballast to our whirlwind days. These are the things that are always there - the constants - a bit like the moon and the stars, but closer to home.
For 150 years, The Standard has been the standard bearer for the chronicles of our place, our time.
It has penned stories of success and failure, of hopes and delusion, of lives celebrated and lost.
It has shared the sporting triumphs. It has given thought to the winds of political change. It has measured the rainfall and wind direction day after day, after day. It has told us about milk prices, overseas interests and what new buildings are springing up on a corner somewhere.
NEED TO GET SOMETHING OFF YOUR CHEST? LET US KNOW AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE
Our days begin with the front page.
Trust, truth and independence are the base commodities with which news outlets survive or otherwise.
In the days of opinion, never has a subscription to a newspaper of integrity and independence mattered so much.
Without trust we have nothing.
And because of that, 150 years later, we have The Standard.
Beverley McArthur MP, Member for Western Victoria Region
Congratulations to The Standard on its 150th celebrations. I have read with interest many articles on this.
I was a paper boy at The Standard from 1957 to 1961. Up until 1957, The Standard was home delivered each morning and The Sun was delivered separately by the newsagents in the afternoon, after school, having arrived on the lunchtime train.
During 1957, The Sun started arriving by road early morning. This meant both papers were then delivered together by the newsagents, reducing the number of paperboys.
I was retained by The Standard to deliver big bundles of papers to Pope's Bus depot in Koroit Street for distribution throughout the Western District and beyond. Individually wrapped papers were delivered to various business in Liebig Street. This included a paper to 3YB in the T&G building.
They used this paper to do the 7am news report. I was paid $2.50 per week - good pocket money in those days. There are lots of stories I could tell about a very interesting time.
Graeme Amoore, Beaumaris
The article published in The Standard ("Bird Endangers Skate Park" by Ben Sylvester, September 24) acknowledges the Latham's snipe habitat is protected under the EPBC Act 1999.
The area proposed for the skate park is only 20 metres from Sandy Cove where over the past four years over 70 Latham's snipe have been counted. Eighteen birds is of national significance.
Due diligence would suggest the site initially chosen is "not the right place".
The South Beach Wetlands and Landcare Group met with the shire as part of the consultation process and communicated that the skate park was too close to significant snipe habitat.
The group has a proud history of working with the shire to support Moyne's Community Vision which states among other things, "Our natural environment is our biggest asset".
The identification of the initial site for the skate park being too close to significant snipe habitat will see this "vision" realised and the skate park built in a more appropriate place.
In fact, in the discussions with Moyne it was agreed the skate park could be relocated 200 metres from Sandy Cove and cause little or no disturbance to the birds.
Port Fairy has three nationally significant snipe habitats. If Moyne Shire truly believes "our natural environment is our biggest asset" then let's build the skate park "in the right place" so that the birds and those delighted by riding the concrete wave can live in harmony.
Don Stewart, chairperson, SBWLG
AGL's decision to close its Loy Yang A power station by 2035 - and not 2045 as expected - will fast-track south-west Victoria as a renewable energy powerhouse and our local communities must be fully supported through this transition.
With AGL one of the state's largest electricity suppliers, including to the Alcoa Portland aluminum smelter, this means other renewable energy sources and energy storage must also be fast-tracked to meet future demand.
We're on the cusp of a prosperous new era for South-West Victoria through the renewable energy industry, but our communities need to be included, supported and rewarded every step of the way.
The majority of people across the south-west are right behind the need for urgent action to address climate change, but we have numerous examples of where the community feels disconnected from the decision making around renewables - we can change this.
We must make sure our communities - workers, families, businesses and landowners - are part of an orderly and just transition into this new economy and are engaged as active partners.
This includes community input and consultation during planning, and continuing to explore opportunities for local ownership, like Yackandandah where the community owns the solar grid and battery system, linked into a community owned power company.
We are set to enter a renewables "gold rush", making it more important than ever that communities are given a voice.
Carol Altmann, Independent candidate, South West Coast
HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.