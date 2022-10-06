Kolora-Noorat playing-coach Nick Bourke says veteran Power midfielder Joel Moloney is the type of footballer and person who makes others walk taller around them.
The Power premiership champion and 2022 captain took out the club's best and fairest award recently, capping off a season in which his side went within a whisker of playing in the Warrnambool and District league grand final.
Bourke - who will coach the Power again in 2023 - said his reliable skipper and assistant coach was a driving force in the club's season.
"His leadership, his consistency and effort he brought to a young group was invaluable this year," he told The Standard.
"Week after week you know exactly what he's going to do - you put him in the middle you know exactly what he's going to do. He'll nearly lay more tackles than he does get touches.
"As a leader he was just incredible all season, as a first year coach you couldn't have asked for a better leader and player to be out there with you."
Moloney played 16 matches for the season - including three finals in which two he was named in the best - kicking six goals and providing class through the coalface all year.
The Power mentor said Moloney's vast experience and expertise made him the perfect person to bounce ideas off of.
"Him and Sam Moloney as my assistants, their knowledge of the game is incredible and it was great to have that as a first-year coach," he said.
"Joel creates that feeling of what the tempo is like out there in the middle, that's even if I'm playing or not, he's played a lot of really good footy so you take every word in he has to say.
"He was incredible for our group all season."
Moloney - who lives in Port Fairy - will wear the jumper again in season 2023 as the club looks to go one better on their preliminary final finish.
The former Geelong rookie said the dedication shown by his star midfielder each year was the reason the club loved having him around and would soak up every second they had with him around.
"We're so happy he's going to go around again next year, we're grateful to have him return in 2023," he said.
"I couldn't speaker higher of him and what he's done for me as a young first year coach.
"He loves the place as much as anyone. he's not slowing down at that age. He's got a first born kid now so he's well within his rights to hang them up but he's not going anywhere.
"He's prepared to go again which is great - I spoke about this at the presentation night, he may seem local but Port Fairy is still an hour away, it's a lot of travel, getting there twice a week.
"The commitment he puts in for himself, for others and the club is why he's been such a sensational player for such a long period of time."
Reigning J.A. Esam Medal winner Blair McCutcheon added another accolade to his glittering season by taking out Merrivale's top award, while reliable key defender Mathew Lloyd snared the ultimate recognition - best and fairest in a premiership season after a rock-solid season in the backline for Nirranda.
Young gun Jacob Moloney capped off a stellar season for Panmure as a ruckman-forward by snaring the Bulldogs' top award where he shone in a difficult position.
Each club's best and fairest winner:
Allansford - Bradley Edge
Dennington - Tom Fitzgerald
Kolora-Noorat - Joel Moloney
Merrivale - Blair McCutcheon
Nirranda - Mathew Lloyd
Old Collegians - Mason Crosier
Panmure - Jacob Moloney
Russells Creek - Daniel Nicholson
South Rovers - Trent Harman
Timboon Demons - Jordan Fowler
