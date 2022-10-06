The Standard

Admired veteran Joel Moloney clinches Kolora-Noorat best and fairest award after stellar WDFNL season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warrnambool and District league clubs have crowned their best and fairest winners. Picture by Anthony Brady and Chris Doheny

Kolora-Noorat playing-coach Nick Bourke says veteran Power midfielder Joel Moloney is the type of footballer and person who makes others walk taller around them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.