Timboon Demons captain Hollie Castledine surprised but proud of club best and fairest award

By Nick Creely
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:11am, first published 12:30am
Each Warrnambool and District league club has crowned its netball A grade best and fairest winners. Pictures by Anthony Brady and Chris Doheny

Timboon Demons captain Hollie Castledine admits season 2022 had its share of up and downs as she navigated leadership and adjusting to a brand new A grade side.

