Timboon Demons captain Hollie Castledine admits season 2022 had its share of up and downs as she navigated leadership and adjusting to a brand new A grade side.
The versatile gun took out the club's A grade best and fairest award recently, capping off a stellar year of growth which saw her side win a Warrnambool and District league elimination final against South Rovers despite going in as underdogs.
Macy Gale was runners-up for the Demons after an outstanding season. Gale also snared the coaches award.
"It's quite an honour - I was totally surprised to have won that to be honest with such a vast sort of playing group with lots of skill," she told The Standard of winning her club's best and fairest.
"It was a bit of a surprise I'll admit but I'm definitely proud of it."
The natural defender - who spent some time through centre and wing defence this season - was the sole returning player from 2021 to feature in the A grade side.
"I found it tough at the start of the season, I hadn't played with any of the girls before so it was difficult taking on that role but by the end of the season we had settled as a group and I slotted into that role alright," she said.
"It took some time for me to adjust but I think we found our footing towards the end of the season which was great."
The skipper - who runs Hollie Castledine Beauty Salon in Timboon - said the challenges throughout the season adjusting to her new role made her a stronger player overall and praised coaches Bethany Hallyburton and Carley Hickey for their unwavering support.
"I think my leadership role (was the thing I improved most on this season) , it was a bit rough at the start of the season but by the end I took a step back and had a breather and made it to finals, so that was a good achievement," she said.
"I settled into the role towards the end of the season compared to the start, that's for sure
"Hat off to the coaches, Beth and Carley, having a completely new side to try and build, they played a massive role in the team success.
"The opportunities we had for our juniors this year was really great too.
"Multiple girls under 14 were playing A grade and really stepping up for us, that was a huge positive."
She said the future of the netball program at the club was extremely promising and was looking forward to having a break and getting stuck into next season.
Building upon the fourth-placed finish this season is a priority for the group as they seek further improvement in 2023, according to the skipper.
"The future looks really, really good at Timboon," she said.
"I'm keen to see what comes about for the group next year, it's so exciting to see - there's room for improvement like there is every year and we'll do that again."
It was a strong year at the best and fairest podium for some of the league's leading playing-coaches, with Elisha Sobey (Merrivale), Stacy Dunkley (Russells Creek) and Jemmah Lynch (Old Collegians) each recognised for their 2022 seasons.
Nirranda star Joanna Couch capped off one of the most memorable seasons possible, taking out the Blues' top award in a premiership season to go alongside the league best and fairest and team of year honours.
Club-by-club winners:
Allansford - Georgia Martin
Dennington - Katelyn Grant
Kolora-Noorat - Kaylee Malady
Merrivale - Elisha Sobey
Nirranda - Joanna Couch
Old Collegians - Jemmah Lynch
Panmure - Lisa Pender
Russells Creek - Stacy Dunkley
South Rovers - Lena Wright
Timboon Demons - Hollie Castledine
