OLIVIA Fuller is used to driving into Warrnambool for sport commitments.
Earlier this year it was as a Big V basketballer ready to suit up for the Mermaids at the Arc.
On Sunday she'll venture to Reid Oval to play ruck for Geelong in its AFLW fixture against Essendon.
Fuller, who turned 23 this week, hopes to see familiar faces in the crowd.
She was a key pillar in the Mermaids' starting five - she averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds a game - before a decision to move the AFLW season's start date to late August forced her to step away.
The Mermaids went onto win the division one championship.
"I was so proud; I wish I could've been involved but football is my priority at this point in time," Fuller told The Standard.
"I was privileged to be a part of it throughout the season as well. I was following it (the grand final series) on the online live stats but our games literally clashed every single time so I couldn't get there."
Fuller, who will attend a wedding in Mount Gambier on Saturday before driving across for the game, said she embraced playing in regional areas, having grown up in the country herself.
RELATED: Bomber ready for 'festival of footy'
"I am excited to see the oval; I haven't been there yet," she said.
"I have pretty much just stuck to the basketball stadium in Warrnambool."
Fuller would love to combine both football and basketball in the future but understands AFLW's trajectory as a professional sport.
"Basketball was my first sport. I played it all throughout childhood and would love to get back to it but I think times are changing in football and moving forward hopefully we'll have all-year round contracts," she said.
"It will probably mean I can't get back (to basketball)."
Geelong sits sixth on the ladder with a 4-2 win loss record entering its game against first-year side Essendon (2-4).
Fuller has noticed improvement in her own football craft.
"All my game time I have played in the ruck and I've found I've developed a lot since last season just in confidence and playing my role to a better standard in season seven," she said. "I have a long way to go but I am just loving the experience, help and journey along the way."
Fuller, who has played 13 games since making her debut in season six, has identified areas of improvement.
The 182-centimetre footballer has reached double figures in disposals in four of her six games this campaign.
"Being an undersized ruck I need to bring something else to the team so I guess it's my agility and pressure, along with the other midfielders," Fuller said.
"It's pretty much neutralise the contest and then be a bit more involved around the ground."
Fuller has put the Cats' rise - they only won two games last season - down to their defensive power.
"I feel like there's not one individual but it's the whole group playing their role and making it work," she said.
The game is at 1.10pm on Sunday.
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.