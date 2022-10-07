The Standard
Free

49 Hider Street | A true charmer

October 7 2022 - 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edwardian-era charm will impress | House of the Week

Nestled in a cottage garden and captivating with its compelling street appeal, 49 Hider immediately impresses with a sweeping return verandah and ornate balustrades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.