Edwardian-era charm will impress | House of the Week

Nestled in a cottage garden and captivating with its compelling street appeal, 49 Hider immediately impresses with a sweeping return verandah and ornate balustrades.
Further exploration reveals a distinctive family residence with established gardens and landscaping on a 1191-square metre allotment.
With an abundance of space both inside and outside, this property truly is an entertainer's delight.
Gather around one of three fireplaces after enjoying a hearty winter dinner or take the entertaining outside and soak up the summer sun.
Abundant Edwardian-era charm features throughout the property, including high ceilings, stained glass windows, timber fretwork and open fireplaces.
Upon entry, the home opens to an inviting hallway and connects to a formal lounge, four bedrooms all with built-in robes, two bathrooms and European style laundry.
The main bathroom features a clawfoot bath and caesar stone vanities.
Beyond, an open plan casual meals and living area captures ample sunlight.
It overlooks the rear garden with a large courtyard, fire pit, mature fruit trees, raised vegetable gardens and a glorious weeping mulberry tree centrepiece.
Picture yourself sitting on the back balcony or courtyard enjoying a cup of tea or wine, and enjoying watching the kids run around and play games on the lucious green grass.
The kitchen has modern features including caesar benchtops, a double oven and ample pantry space.
A private self-contained one-bedroom unit on a lower level featuring bathroom, living/dining, kitchen, and laundry provides a unique opportunity.
This unit could be perfect for professional rooms, a studio for those that work from home, a holiday rental or a separate space for visiting guests.
Ideally positioned in close proximity to schools, sporting grounds, South West Healthcare and St. John of God hospitals, with CBD shopping and dining within a comfortable walking distance.
With only a short drive to the Warrnambool foreshore, walking trails and Lake Pertobe, the locale offers families or professionals alike the perfect central home.
An opportunity not to be missed!
