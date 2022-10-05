Hacked customers given details of Optus raid

Optus customers in the south-west are being given details about which of their personal details were accessed by hackers.
In an email received by customers this week those details included if their driver's licence or Medicare details were accessed.
"We recently communicated to you that your personal information has been exposed during the cyberattack on Optus," an email said.
"During further analysis as part of our ongoing investigation, we can confirm that the licence number on your driver licence was exposed. Please note, a copy of your Photo ID was not exposed.
"Please go to vicroads.vic.gov.au for more information and to report that your driver licence has been exposed by filling out the online form on their dedicated Optus Cyberattack page.
"If you've already reported the exposure to VicRoads you do not need to re-submit your details."
The email then directed customers wanting more information to go to optus.com.au/support/cyberattack.
The email said that Optus was reassuring customers the company we're doing all it could to protect customers, including:
The email requested that for the most up-to-date information and FAQs, go to optus.com.au.
"If you believe your Optus account has been compromised, you can contact us via My Optus app - which remains the safest way to contact Optus, or call us on 133 937 or 133 343 if you're a business customer. Please note, there may be wait times," it warned.
"We apologise for the worry and stress this situation has caused you."
