Hunting knives and drugs found when police pull over station wagon

A South Australian couple have been charged after five hunting knives and methamphetamine worth about $3000 were found in their car early on Thursday.
Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Alex Gettens said excellent work by the Hamilton uniform police night shift divisional van crew led to the couple being charged.
He said at about 1.30am officers conducted a random intercept of a white Ford station wagon in North Boundary Road involving a South Australian man aged in his 30s and a woman in her early 20s.
The couple were nervous in police presence and a search located the drugs in the door of the vehicle as well as the five large hunting knives.
"The man and woman from South Australia were arrested, taken to Hamilton police station where they were interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on February 15 next year," Acting Sergeant Gettens said.
The meth weighed 3.7 grams and has a potential street value of about $3000.
The couple were charged with possession of both controlled weapons and the methamphetamine.
"Excellent work by uniform police members led to the arrest of this man and woman and the charges being laid," Acting Sergeant Gettens said.
