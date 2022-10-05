There's a sheep graziers weather alert in place for the south-west, a strong marine wind warning and a flood watch alert for the Hopkins River.
Sheep farmers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and north-easterly winds are expected during Thursday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
The flood watch covers the Hopkins River, as well as the Barwon, Leigh and Moorabool rivers.
This flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
SES advises that all community members should never walk, ride or drive through floodwater, don't allow children to play in floodwater, stay away from waterways and storm water drains during and after heavy rain and keep well clear of fallen power lines.
Current emergency information is available at http://emergency.vic.gov.au For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current Road and Traffic Information is available at the VicRoads website http://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/
Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy.
There's a very high chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening and also the chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening.
Winds will be north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming lighter in the evening.
Top temperatures for the region are expected between 19 and 21 degrees, including 21 for Warrnambool and Hamilton, 18 for Portland and 20 for Colac.
A broad trough over NSW extends into northern Victoria and will drift eastward today.
A second trough and associated cold front will cross the state on Friday, clearing early Saturday as a high pressure ridge moves into the south-west.
Since 9am yesterday there was 37.8 at Mount William near Halls Gap, 30mm of rain reported at Bendigo, 24 at Stawell, 13.8 at Mount Gellibrand, 11.6 at Portland airport, 9mm at Port Fairy and 7.8 at Warrnambool.
At 7am it was 11.9 degrees in Warrnambool and felt like 7.6.
The bureau prediction is for between 10 and 20mm of rain for the south-west on Thursday, that's a 75 per cent chance of 10mm, 50 per cent of at least 15mm and a 25 per cent chance of at least 20mm.
Friday we're again expecting showers with between 1-5mm of rain and a top of 18 degrees and Saturday a top of 15 degrees with showers, up to 2mm of rain.
