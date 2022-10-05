The Standard
Sheep weather, strong marine wind and flood watch alerts in place for the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 5 2022 - 8:36pm
At 7am it was 11.9 degrees in Warrnambool and felt like 7.6. We're expecting a top of 21 degrees but there's a host of weather warnings in place.

There's a sheep graziers weather alert in place for the south-west, a strong marine wind warning and a flood watch alert for the Hopkins River.

