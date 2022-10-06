The past weekend was full of great fishing conditions which most anglers took advantage to score some great fish.
Shark were high on everyone's list offshore and they certainly didn't disappoint, while on land the bream and mulloway got a fair touch up especially over at the Glenelg River.
As I stated above there was some incredible shark fishing off Port Fairy this past weekend with both schoolies and gummy sharks landed.
Cam Pickert from the workshop got three nice sharks on Sunday along with some quality snapper.
Another boat that had a day out was that of Stephen Rhook in his brand new Seacruiser 7100HT.
Tom and Jason from Richardson Marine were with him to christen it with a great feed of school shark, latchet and terakihi.
Using his Minnkota to hold right on top of the reef or drop offs was a game changer, as Rhooky said.
Not having to lift the anchor was an easy way to change spots and move quickly and easily.
Another crew that did really well with the shark was Nate Monaghan and Ryan Scoble who landed some great schoolies to over 20kg.
Fishing fresh yakkas was the key to success for the boys, who put in a fair bit of time getting them prior to dropping anchor.
With all this bait around I wouldn't be surprised to see some early season king fish start to pop up around the area.
Even though the water is still fairly cold, the bait is beginning to show up and with that comes the predators like the king fish.
Another great sign that the kings can't be too far away is the abundance of squid that is slowly making its way in close.
Killarney is beginning to produce some nice ones for those casting jigs and baited jigs too.
Using darker colours is the way to go especially if the water is a bit discoloured due to high seas and recent flood waters from the estuaries.
This hasn't seemed to worry the whiting with some decent feeds making their way to the table of anglers putting the time in.
Pippies are again the choice of bait and they don't come much better than the ones we have at the moment.
You can easily get two baits out of the one pippy so they do go a long way.
The Glenelg River was the place to be this week with some cracker mulloway landed.
Nikki Bryant was one of the anglers who tangled with a great fish measuring 94cm.
Fishing for bream and perch using only 4lb leader, it was a great effort to land this size fish in 10 minutes.
It wasn't only the mulloway that kept herself and husband Blair busy over the weekend with both scoring some excellent bream to 41cm and a cracker perch weighing 49cm.
All these fish were caught down at the mouth area and all on soft plastics fished slightly deeper.
The Koroit and Port Fairy angling clubs held a competition over at Yambuk Lake on Sunday.
There was some solid fish landed but none more impressive than the 1.493kg perch that Brenton Bishop caught.
That's the first serious fish I have heard about out of there and one that you would be happy to catch anywhere in the state.
Koroit took out the competition with their three fish average of 1.195kg to Port Fairy's 1.013kg. A great day out by all in excellent conditions.
The Hopkins is still fairly dirty and will be a challenge for the 36 teams battling it out this weekend for the Vic Bream Classics round.
A thick layer of fresh water is causing these fish to really shut down and sit deep underneath the salt wedge.
It will be a challenge but whoever is going to win it this weekend will definitely need to earn it.
There has been some solid trout caught in the Hopkins and Merri this past week even with the fast flowing water.
Finding a slightly easier running section of water will be the key to you being able to work your lure effectively.
This is also where a trout should be sitting and conserving its energy.
Fish brightly coloured lures such as the Rapala perch pattern or the new Daiwa Presso colour range to get their attention.
You can also try using a bigger lure to make a silhouette which is a good way of enticing a bite.
Over at Lake Purrumbete there has been some great trout and Redfin action for those casting lures and fishing live baits.
The Redfin are in 40 feet of water and require either a live minnow or some slowly worked Redfin jigs.
The live minnow are fairly hard to get and this is why anglers have been moving towards a hard body trolled on a down rigger or jigging over the top of the schools.
Again using your fish finder is a must for this style of fishing.
With a not-so great weather outlook for this weekend it might be a recoup time for most.
Remember we are having our boating expo on October 15 beginning at 9am.
There will be a free smoked lunch, face painting for the kids, casting competition and a fishing simulator with giveaways on the day.
We will also have the brand new Stabicraft 1850 Supercab on display and some great deals on boat packages.
The boys in the Tackle Shack will have some great deals on the day so come along and check out all the action.
Until next week tight lines and best of luck.
