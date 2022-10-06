WDCA division one season preview: Clubs ready to rumble for new season

The cricket kits have been dusted off for another Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season, with the division one action set to kick off on Saturday after last week's delayed start.
It's been a bumper off-season for player movement, with clubs looking to bolster their list in pursuit of premiership glory.
But the real question remains: Can anyone knock Russells Creek - chasing a three-peat - off its seemingly impenetrable perch?
Will North Warrnambool Eels be right up there again? Can Merrivale forge forward despite a few tough departures? And what can we expect from association newcomers Mortlake and division one newcomers Northern Raiders?
Reporters Nick Creely and Matt Hughes take a close look at each club:
ALLANSFORD-PANMURE
LAST SEASON: 9th
CAPTAIN: Kyall Timms
INS: Kyall Timms (Macarthur Cricket Club)
OUTS: Noah Greene (Russells Creek), Sam Parker
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ethan Boyd. The youngster has a few seasons of division one cricket under his belt now and will be looking to take the next step this year. Opening the bowling for the Gators, Boyd was a consistent wicket-taker last year, snaring a healthy 17 wickets overall and showed he could also wield the willow, scoring 34 not out against Nestles in round 11.
VERDICT: The loss of talented teen batter Noah Greene will hurt the side but the addition of Timms is a huge coup. The champion allrounder won the WDCA Senior Cricketer of the Year in 2013-14 and wants to see his side play finals. The club will look for improvement from Boyd, Harry Turnham and Kade Parker.
PREDICTION: Twelfth
BRIERLY CHRIST CHURCH
LAST SEASON: 10th
CAPTAIN: Mark Murphy
INS: Damon Cooper (Russells Creek)
OUTS: Daniel Hawkins (Merrivale), Tyler Mungean (injury)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Will Colla. The talented teenager is a player the Bulls will continue exposing to division one cricket this season and firmly believe he can make a real impact through the middle order and with the ball. Described as "fearless" and "versatile" in the batting order so he'll be one to keep an eye on throughout the season.
VERDICT: The Bulls will be desperate to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 2021-22 season and will be backing in the majority of their list to do just that. Daniel Hawkins is a big loss but Damon Cooper is expected to be a strong addition to the group. Continual improvement within, mostly from the juniors will help, but any chance from finals will come from a big lift from the senior core. Look for skipper Mark Murphy to have a big season, particularly with the return of two-day cricket.
PREDICTION: Eleventh
DENNINGTON
LAST SEASON: Seventh
CAPTAIN: Shannon Beks
INS: Henry Walker (UK)
OUTS: N/A
PLAYER TO WATCH: Henry Walker. After three years away the Englishman couldn't wait to re-join the Dogs. A classy all-rounder and a gun in the field, he will be a vital addition to a Dennington outfit that will be looking to rise up the ladder. At age 19, Walker scored an impressive 271 runs, claimed 18 wickets and took 15 catches for the Dogs in 2019-20 and after three years of development has a chance of improving those numbers.
VERDICT: Captain Shannon Beks highlighted consistency as an area where the Dogs needed to improve and the addition of Walker will certainly help that. The appointment of former player Mick Rantall is also set to lift the professional standards of the club. The Dogs will be looking for star all-rounder Telge Peiris to continue his blistering form after he struck 345 runs at 28.8 last year but he will need help from the rest of the top-order if the Dogs are to contend for finals.
PREDICTION: Tenth
MERRIVALE
LAST SEASON: Third
CAPTAIN: Justin Lynch
INS: Daniel Hawkins (Brierly Christ Church), Eddie Cole (UK)
OUTS: Jarrod Petherick (Injured), Will Fleming (QLD)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Flynn Wilkinson has matured really well according to the club, is 18 years of age and with a bright future. The club is preparing to unleash him with bat and ball and believe he can be a match winner now and in the future.
VERDICT: A few fascinating additions to the list, alongside some tough losses make the Tigers an intriguing side to place this season. Daniel Hawkins and Eddie Cole will be welcome recruits and will add class with bat and ball, while the continual development of Theo Opperman has the club excited for what he can achieve. The Tigers are looking to surge hard towards a premiership and believe they're well placed to improve on an excellent 2021-22 campaign. Batting has been the biggest area of focus this off-season.
PREDICTION: Third
MORTLAKE
LAST SEASON: South West Cricket runners-up
CAPTAIN: Todd Lamont
INS: Lawson Attwood (UK), Shane Slater (returning)
OUTS: Jimmy Tarboulton (overseas)
PLAYER TO WATCH: One of three coaches for the Cats this season, Lachlan Wareham is shaping to have a big year after injury ruined the past season. After a couple of surgeries to his shoulder and ankle he is primed to have a big season. May not bowl in the first month but he's looking good for the opening round and will be a dangerous player with bat and ball when he's up and about.
VERDICT: It's always difficult to place a side when they come into the competition for the first time, but expect the Cats to be a very competitive team in their first division one season. The club has long been a powerhouse of South West Cricket, playing in grand finals and winning premierships so is excited by the new venture. The Cats don't expect to see much of leading run scorer Will Kain this season as he plays footy in Darwin, but welcome back Shane Slater who will bolster the batting stocks and have a really stable list who knows what it takes to go deep into finals.
PREDICTION: Ninth
NESTLES
LAST SEASON: Fifth
CAPTAIN: Jacob Hetherington
INS: Michael Harricks (Buangor/Tatyoon), Tim Ludeman (Geelong premier cricket), Robert Saker (Ulladulla United)
OUTS: Nil
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tim Ludeman. After two years without playing, the South-West's finest cricketing export is excited to be back playing with his former club. The former South Australia Redback, Adelaide Striker and Melbourne Renegade is only 35 and is known for his explosive hitting. If he gets going no ground will contain him. He is also a world-class gloveman and is expected to wicket-keep for the Factory at some stage.
VERDICT: Nestles is aiming to win its first division one premiership since 2002-03 and helping its cause is the fact it retained its full list from last season when it finished fifth. The additions of Ludeman and four-time Benalla-Violet Town premiership paceman Robert Saker suggests the side should be competing for silverware.
PREDICTION: Second
NORTHERN RAIDERS
LAST SEASON: Division two premiers.
CAPTAIN: Jake McKinnon and Joe McKinnon (co-captains)
INS: Johno Benallack (Cobden), Jake McKinnon (year off), Jack Burnham (UK), Pat Smith (Melbourne CC), Chris Lenehan (year off, formerly Grassmere).
OUTS: Mayank Sharma (Ballarat), Greg Bull (retired).
PLAYER TO WATCH: Jack Burnham. As far as recruits go, they don't get much bigger than the Englishman. The 25-year-old batsman played 52 first-class matches for Durham, scoring 2045 runs at an average of 25.56. He also represented England at the 2016 Under 19 World Cup and was the leading run scorer for the tournament with 418 runs. If he finds his feet he could be in for a huge season.
VERDICT: Adjusting to a new level of competition won't be easy but with the top-level talent the Raiders have brought in they are well-placed to compete in division one. As well as Burnham the addition of 37-year-old former Victorian premier paceman Pat Smith and the return of Jake McKinnon will be invaluable for the side. McKinnon scored 634 runs for the Raiders in division two a couple of seasons ago. New playing-coach Johno Benallack provides some top-order stability after scoring 325 runs for Cobden in the South West competition last season. Batting was already a strength for the side, with Dallas Armitstead (661 runs) and Joe McKinnon (402 runs) dominating the 2021-22 division two season. The loss of Mayank Sharma will hurt though. The all-rounder scored 302 runs and took 33 wickets last season.
PREDICTION: Eighth
NORTH WARRNAMBOOL EELS
LAST SEASON: Runners-up
CAPTAIN: Bailey Jenkinson
INS: Connor Richardson (returning)
OUTS: Nick Butters (South Barwon)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Seb Shiells. The Eels are incredibly excited by what the young quick can produce this season. Described as "lively" and a "heart and soul" type player, there are further opportunities with the new-ball. Took nine division one wickets in 2021-22 but expect him to trouble batsmen this season.
VERDICT: After missing out on division one premiership glory and going down to Creek in the grand final, the Eels enter the division one season hungry for success and with an understanding of what it takes to be in the position again. The loss of club great Nick Butters hurts the playing stocks and his leadership will be sorely missed but expect others such as new skipper Bailey Jenkinson, Jackson Grundy, Kory Howlett and star bowler Hank Schlaghecke to be driving forces in keeping the Eels in the hunt. The Eels look a terrific batting side on paper, well balanced with the ball and will welcome the return of two-day cricket this season so expect some hefty scores from the top-order. Connor Richardson returns to the club after a season off and significantly strengths the bowling after taking 25 wickets in 2020-21
PREDICTION: Fourth
PORT FAIRY
LAST SEASON: Eighth
CAPTAIN: TBD
INS: Jason Perera (Sri Lanka), Murray Staude (Pigeon Ponds), Hamish Cameron (Byaduk), Colin Harwood (Yambuk)
OUTS: Alex Jennings (Northcote), Shaluka Silva
PLAYER TO WATCH: Murray Staude. The all-rounder is fresh off a season with Pigeon Ponds in Hamilton Cricket where he scored 348 runs at an average just under 50 and took 31 wickets with ball in hand.
VERDICT: The Pirates will be striving for improvement on last season
but the loss of gun batsman Alex Jennings and classy all-rounder Shaluka Silva will hurt their aspirations. The return of star all-rounder and two-time WDCA player of the year Jason Perera will help fill the void. Left-arm opening bowler Murray Staude looks to be a strong addition with both bat and ball also.
PREDICTION: Seventh
RUSSELLS CREEK
LAST SEASON: Premiers
CAPTAIN: Matthew Petherick
INS: Matt Worsnop (New Zealand), Noah Greene (Allansford-Panmure), Praveen Cooray (Sri Lanka), Manny Coomaraswarmy (Glen Waverley), Jack Primmer (Nirranda), Harry Singh (South Australia), Bailey Brooks (Bendigo), Luke Cole (Ballarat)
OUTS: Matt Bignell (South Australia), Damon Cooper (Brierly Christ Church)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Worsnop. The boom recruit is expected to shoulder a heavy load this season and his experience at Premier level and overseas will be a vital component of the Creekers' first XI. Has plenty of tricks with bat and ball and will be one of the competition's best players.
VERDICT: It's difficult to see Creek drop away this season, having retained the premiership squad and added layers of class on top, which should ensure some interesting selection calls. Matt Worsnop is a serious addition and gun youngster Noah Greene comes highly touted with the club planning on utilising him as a spin bowling option. With skipper Matthew Petherick and coach Cam Williams still around, Joe Kenna, Shiwantha Kumara and Craig Britten still going strong there's some serious depth. With the three-peat on offer after glory in 2020-21 and 2021-22, it would add another chapter to one of the great dynasties the association has ever seen.
PREDICTION: Premiers
WEST WARRNAMBOOL
LAST SEASON: Sixth
CAPTAIN: Ben Threlfall
INS: Justin Snow (UK), Daniel Zvidzvai (Zimbabwe)
OUTS: Fletcher Cozens (Geelong premier cricket), Ryan McArdle (out)
VERDICT: Skipper Ben Threlfall will look to lead by example with the bat again. Threlfall scored 488 runs last season, the second most in the competition. Batter Alastair Templeton is set for a big season after relinquishing coaching duties, while the side's international recruits - Justin Snow and Daniel Zvidzvai - should push the side towards finals. Snow, originally from Melbourne, is an accomplished spin-bowling all-rounder who played 260 first XI games with Northern Cricket Club in England. Zvidzvai is a 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who played under 19 cricket for Zimbabwe and has first-class experience.
PREDICTION: Fifth
WESLEY YAMBUK
LAST SEASON: Fourth
CAPTAIN: Jason Mungean
INS: Prahteek Josy (Brierly Christ Church)
OUTS: Nick Blacker (Nichols Point), Bevan Stokie (UK)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Sinnott. The Beavers' top-order bat will shoulder more responsibility with both Nick Blacker and Bevan Stokie departing the club and will be hoping to build upon a 253-run 2021-22 campaign.
VERDICT: Another year of investing in the club's promising crop of kids await the Beavers, but there's no reason to suggest the division one outfit - which will be led once again by Jason Mungean - will drop off based off the 2021-22 performances which saw the club inject youth into the side. The losses of Blacker and Soakie hurt the batting stocks and stability, but the Beavers believe they have the kids to cover it. With Zavier Mungean, Joe Higgins, Jason Mungean and Tom Bowman still around there is a strong core and one capable of inflicting some damage.
PREDICTION: Sixth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.