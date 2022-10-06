WDCA division one season preview: Clubs ready to rumble for new season

VERDICT: After missing out on division one premiership glory and going down to Creek in the grand final, the Eels enter the division one season hungry for success and with an understanding of what it takes to be in the position again. The loss of club great Nick Butters hurts the playing stocks and his leadership will be sorely missed but expect others such as new skipper Bailey Jenkinson, Jackson Grundy, Kory Howlett and star bowler Hank Schlaghecke to be driving forces in keeping the Eels in the hunt. The Eels look a terrific batting side on paper, well balanced with the ball and will welcome the return of two-day cricket this season so expect some hefty scores from the top-order. Connor Richardson returns to the club after a season off and significantly strengths the bowling after taking 25 wickets in 2020-21