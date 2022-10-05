AMBULANCE Victoria is transporting a patient to Warrnambool Base Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Ecklin South on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of New Brucknell Road and Cobden-Warrnambool Road around 2.50pm.
"One patient is currently being transported to Warrnambool Public Hospital and appears to still be in a stable condition at this stage," an AV spokeswoman said.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said units from Cobden, Cobrico and Camperdown fire brigades attended alongside the SES.
"No occupants were trapped and the scene was deemed under control at around 3.22pm," a CFA spokesman said.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
The incident was marked complete on the Vic Emergency app at 4.07pm.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
