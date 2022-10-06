An exclusive Port Fairy property with its own beach access and spectacular views is on the market for more than $5 million dollars.
The four-bedroom home at 210 Griffiths Street overlooks East Beach and boasts uninterrupted views to the Port Fairy Lighthouse and to Warrnambool.
The home, which was built by Wayne Gould about a decade ago, is set on a 2000-square-metre block.
It has a price guide of $5 million to $5.5 million and is for sale by expression of interest.
Robertson Port Fairy real estate sales agent Jay Everall said it was a big family home with an enormous amount of living space and included large indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.
"It's been beautifully done, the views are spectacular," Mr Everall said. "You can wander down onto the beach directly from the front of the property. You can see from Warrnambool all the way around to the lighthouse and even further."
He said it also boasts rural views of Belfast Lough on the Griffiths Street side.
"The property seamlessly fits into the landscape in terms of the timber they've used, there are big double-glazed windows taking in the 180 degree ocean views - including the beautiful sunrise over East Beach, and then later in the day you find yourself on the other side of the house on the back deck admiring the sunset.
"The same back deck looks out over the Moyne River. It really is a double-view type scenario. The front is clearly spectacular but the back's not to be discounted because of the river and that rural view."
There is a double garage which includes a dedicated storage area.
Mr Everall said homes sold in the East Beach area in the past 18 months have fetched prices ranging from $4.8 million to $5.5 million.
Expressions of interest close November 7.
