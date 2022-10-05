Woman raped in her sleep fears she will never feel safe again

A 19-year-old woman raped in her sleep says she fears she will never feel safe again.
The woman's victim impact statement was heard during the plea hearing of Tristan Quarrell, 22, in Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday.
The Grassmere man pleaded guilty to a single count of rape.
Prosecutor Stephen Devlin said the man and woman, who were known to each other, caught up on March 6.
He said the woman was struggling to cope emotionally after a break-up and the pair went for a walk before attending his house later that night.
Mr Devlin said they stayed up talking until about midnight when the victim went to bed and fell asleep.
He said the man joined and on three occasions he cuddled the victim, became sexually aroused and rolled away.
On the fourth occasion Quarrell raped the teenager while she was sleeping.
The court heard the victim had a dream-like recollection the following day and messaged Quarrell, who then contacted a female friend and explained what he did.
Quarrell attended a south-west police station on March 7 and reported his offending.
Mr Devlin said in a recorded phone conversation the man apologised to the victim, said he didn't know why he did it and offered to pay for therapy.
The victim has since suffered nightmares and struggles socially and emotionally, she wrote in a victim impact statement.
She said she also struggled to find motivation to look after herself and when she was alone she constantly checked if the offender was around.
"I just want to feel safe and normal again," the victim wrote.
"I'm starting to think that may never be possible."
A family member of the offender told the court she didn't agree with what Quarrell did but she believed he went "out of his way to do the right thing" after the offending occurred.
A lawyer for Quarrell said the man experienced a deprived childhood and suffered ADHD and depressive symptoms.
She said on the night before the offending the man hadn't slept after drinking alcohol and consuming a gram of cocaine at a concert.
The lawyer said her client's prospects of rehabilitation should be seen as strong given his evidence of remorse, lack of prior criminal history and age.
The man was taken into custody and will be sentenced on October 12.
The charge of rape carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail and a standard sentence of 10 years.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
