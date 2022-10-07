Maddy Prespakis (No. 4): Signed with Essendon after four seasons at Carlton, where she was the league's best and fairest in 2020. Averaging 21.8 disposals for the Bombers, and is their leading goal kicker (six). Would have played against younger sister Georgie, a rising star at Geelong, if not for the latter's two-week suspension for a dangerous tackle.

