Geelong and Essendon players to watch out for in AFL Women's match in Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 7 2022 - 1:00am
Essendon's Madison Prespakis is a past league best and fairest winner, claiming the silverware at just 19. Picture by Getty Images

A team on the rise after two tough seasons and a first-year expansion side will light up Reid Oval on Sunday in what is the first AFLW game to be played in Warrnambool.

