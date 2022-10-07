A team on the rise after two tough seasons and a first-year expansion side will light up Reid Oval on Sunday in what is the first AFLW game to be played in Warrnambool.
Geelong has already won more matches this season (four) than their last two combined (three), while Essendon is 2-4 in its inaugural year in the competition.
Here are four players from each club to watch out for this weekend.
Amy McDonald (No. 3): The Cats' reigning best and fairest winner - and a two time winner - McDonald is a stats machine. She leads the team for disposals (24.5), contested possessions (15) and clearances (6.7). Spent time on the GWV Rebels list prior to being drafted.
Becky Webster (No. 21): Started as a rebounding defender before moving into the midfield in recent seasons. Leads the Cats for inside 50s and averages 20 disposals a game.
Meg McDonald (No. 11): Geelong's captain, McDonald is one of the team's best defenders, averaging four marks and 7.8 intercepts. Had a rocky start to AFLW life after she was delisted by her first club, Western Bulldogs before breaking out at the Cats in 2019.
Shelley Scott (No. 15): Is in her first season at Geelong after 49 games at Melbourne. Leads the Cats for goals with five. Her family has a dairy farm in Gerangamete, near Colac.
Maddy Prespakis (No. 4): Signed with Essendon after four seasons at Carlton, where she was the league's best and fairest in 2020. Averaging 21.8 disposals for the Bombers, and is their leading goal kicker (six). Would have played against younger sister Georgie, a rising star at Geelong, if not for the latter's two-week suspension for a dangerous tackle.
Steph Cain (No. 20): Joined the Bombers from Fremantle after five seasons. The Bombers' co-captain is the team's leading tackler and second highest possession getter.
Sophie Van De Heuvel (No. 27): Is coming up against old club Geelong, where she spent four seasons. A former GWV Rebels player, Van De Heuvel was taken pick two her draft year and is leading the Bombers for intercept possessions.
Paige Scott (No. 32): A former GWV Rebel who taken pick eight by the Bombers in the recent draft. Has five goals this season.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
