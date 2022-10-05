The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Hamilton man fined for helping put up neo-Nazi stickers in Caulfield

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:25am, first published October 5 2022 - 8:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bell, 21, attended marches and rallies after moving to Melbourne when he lost his job in Hamilton.

A Hamilton casual worker, who helped put up more than 50 neo-Nazi stickers around Melbourne and came to the attention of counter terrorism command, has been fined $650.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.