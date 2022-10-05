A Warrnambool industrial property on more than 1100-square-metres in Coghlans Road has been snapped up by an adjoining business owner.
Two Warrnambool business people bid for the property at 18 Coghlans Road at auction on Wednesday, with Ryans Transport owner Graham Ryan purchasing the property for $655,000.
Harris & Wood Real Estate commercial property specialist Danny Harris said bidding opened at $600,000 and rose in $10,000 bids to $650,000, with a final $5000 offer sealing the deal.
The freestanding warehouse, now occupied by South West Truck Centre, offers 345-square-metres of shedding and is zoned industrial. Mr Harris said there was a shortage of industrial land in West Warrnambool.
Ryans Transport managing director and owner Graham Ryan said he purchased the site for its location, which adjoins his existing premises.
"It's right in the middle of everything we do," Mr Ryan said. "We're still growing our storage and warehouse business in Warrnambool so it will fit in with all that.
"We already do a lot of storage for the public and warehousing so it will be an add on to that and other warehouses we lease out. It's growing all the time.
"It's just part of our strategy going forward to continue building our storage and warehouse operations."
The business employs 115 people and has 90-plus trucks with depots in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.
He said it no longer did furniture removals and had diversified into warehousing and storage due to demand.
"We're more of a national distribution business now and storage and warehousing. The storage warehouse is all local.
"We support local business here," he said. "Allens Freight do the distribution around town and they lease part of our depots here and PTS - Progress Transport Services, the mechanics they service all the trucks.
"We lease a yard across the road to McColls that have all the milk tankers parked there so we're still very big in the transport industry.
"We'll end up leasing it out. There will be no change."
