The Standard
Liberal Party pledges $1b a year to fix crumbling roads

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:30am
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell with Liberal leader Matthew Guy inspect the the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road with Adam Fry (centre) who crashed his car on the dangerous road. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Liberal Party state election pledge to spend $1 billion a year over the next decade to fix crumbling roads was launched from the roadside of one of the worst roads in the south-west Wednesday.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

