Calls for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment to be covered under the NDIS have grown in the region after its inclusion was ruled out in the upcoming national budget.
Government support for the neurological condition gained notice when NDIS Minister Bill Shorten asked for a review of its disability insurance scheme eligibility from the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).
While Mr Shorten has ruled out NDIS funding for ADHD in October's federal budget, advocates like Warrnambool's 360 Southwest director Jo Quarrell have pushed for greater government and community assistance for it.
"For something as common as ADHD is, there can be a lack of awareness and support among the greater community," she said.
"ADHD can have debilitating impacts on the affected individual's life, especially if they do not receive timely diagnosis and support interventions."
According to Australian Government health department data, one in 20 people in the country have ADHD with more than three-quarters of children diagnosed experiencing symptoms as adults.
Ms Quarrell said early intervention was "key" to helping children with ADHD.
"Often parents feel alone with their struggle and are unsure on how to support their child or how to access the appropriate services," she said.
"Having access to the NDIS provides these families with access to evidence-based treatment and support.
"Treatments could include psychotherapies like behaviour therapy, medication and counselling for children and families."
The campaign for more government support for people with ADHD comes as ADHD Australia holds its awareness month this October.
ADHD Australia chair Michael Kohn said government recognition of the condition was "critically needed", especially to support those in regional areas.
"Having ADHD listed as a primary disability on the NDIS will provide much-needed support to rural Australians," he said.
"The dearth of rural medical and mental health services has exacerbated the difficulties faced by Australians with ADHD."
"The very purpose of the NDIS is to improve the quality of life for Australians with a lifelong disability."- ADHD Australia chair Michael Kohn
Mr Kohn said NDIS eligibility for ADHD was required to alleviate the cost burden linked to the condition.
"All diagnosis and treatment is not without cost to both the individual and the economy," he said.
"We must not lose sight of the fact that some individuals have such severe ADHD that it impairs their ability to function and participate on a daily basis.
"The very purpose of the NDIS is to improve the quality of life for Australians with a lifelong disability."
But he said greater awareness and understanding of ADHD in professional and social systems would also be a boon for all sectors of the community.
"ADHD is a lifelong neurological condition that can have a significant and detrimental effect on an individual's participation in the education system, the workplace and society more broadly," he said.
"Normalising ADHD through conversation and awareness, and creating an environment of safety and inclusivity, will lead to a greater willingness to disclose a diagnosis of ADHD.
"This momentum can only encourage the growing number of organisations that have already implemented policies to enable students and employees with ADHD to perform at their best."
Former wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley was appointed chairman of the NDIA in September becoming the first person with disability to have the role.
Mr Fearnley will lead a board which includes former south-west MP Denis Napthine who was the NDIA's previous chair.
