The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Quality Simmental cow captures Melbourne Royal judges' interest.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:46am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judges Scott Myers, Aimee Bolton, Andrew Green and Donna Robson, with the supreme interbreed beef breed exhibit and its owners Rita, Ruby and Jacob Canning, Mavstar Simmental stud, Myamyn. Picture by Branded Ag.

A Western District Simmental stud took out the year's top prize - the supreme beef breed ribbon in the interbreed judging ring - at the Royal Melbourne Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.