Repeat buyers push Camlea Charollais to record prices at Cudgee

By Jamie Brown
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:34am, first published 12:45am
Camlea stud principal Kevin Feakins and LMB Livestock agent Bernie Grant with the $5400 ram.

CAMLEA Charollais' ram sale at Cudgee topped at $5400, a new record, and averaged $100 up on last year at $1280.

