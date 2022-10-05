CAMLEA Charollais' ram sale at Cudgee topped at $5400, a new record, and averaged $100 up on last year at $1280.
It was the third year for the stud at Cudgee, after moving to south-west Victoria from Guyra in mid-north New South Wales.
The Charollais genetics were founded from pure embryos imported from Britain 20 years ago.
Numbers of rams sold were down on last year's sale, with a 60 per cent clearance.
Repeat top-priced buyer Gilbert Murphy, Bribbaree, NSW, paid the top money for a two-year-old ram and will put him to pure Charollais ewes.
Mr Murphy also bought another ram for $2200.
Repeat clients the Pumpa family, Howlong, NSW, came away with nine rams, paying to $2200 online, and will put them over crossbred ewes with the intention of making more meat.
Camlea stud principal Kevin Feakins quoted a trial carried out under the supervision of Roger Fletcher with the double-muscling Charollais producing 3 kilograms more a head and dressing out ahead of British breeds with 56pc yield compared to 47-49pc.
"I was a fat lamb buyer in Britain and as soon as Charollais were offered the buyers upped the bidding," he said.
"They were prepared to pay a premium."
Rodney Wright, Cowra, NSW, convinced of the breed's potential by a mate, bought 23 rams to $2200.
"I went down to Kevin's farm at Cudgee two months ago and was pretty impressed," he said.
"His lambs look like little meat pigs and the shorter legs don't worry me, we're meat producers."
He said the double poll breed was chosen for its long and square back end, with good eye muscle and "meat going down the legs".
The new rams will be put over Merino and first-cross Border Leicester ewes with the male lambs sold over the hooks to Breakout Meats at Cowra, with some going to Coles.
