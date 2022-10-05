There's fresh hope for the future of the Camperdown RSL.
The town's sub-branch held a meeting on Tuesday night in a bid to attract new members.
President Alan Fleming said the meeting was attended by 22 people.
He said the overall sentiment was the community didn't want to see the sub-branch, which was established in 1918, fold.
"We had two new members sign up and four took paperwork," Mr Fleming said.
He said while some attendees said while they were unsure if they would join as a member, they would like to put their hand up to help in some way.
"We're hoping it might be a ripple affect and they may speak to others, who may come onboard," Mr Fleming said.
"We're pleased with the response we had.
"This is just the start. I told everyone at the meeting we won't make any decisions until the sub-branch's annual general meeting in March next year.
The sub-branch put out a call for new members last week.
Mr Fleming said the sub-branch had 34 members, but only three were carrying out the duties associated with 12 porfolios of work throughout the community.
He said over the years there had been 600 members of the sub-branch, which was established in 1918, with 254 members at the organisation's peak in 1953.
Mr Fleming said the committee had to date been unsuccessful in encouraging younger community members to put their hand up to help.
Mr Fleming and vice president Michael Nixon hope community members will help save the sub-branch by volunteering their time.
"I would be very disappointed if we had to disband," Mr Nixon said.
The two said their main priorities were supporting ex-service personnel in any way they could.
"Our priority is to offer support to anyone who has worn the uniform, their spouse and children," Mr Fleming said.
He said at present there was a lot of work to be done by very few volunteers.
"We are particularly concerned that we have been unable to connect with the younger Veterans in our area to offer them the social and support networks which may be of benefit to them."
