Rain expected for three days, flood watch warning for Hopkins River

Significant rain is expected in the south-west during the next three days, with a flood watch warning in place for the Hopkins River.
Today will be cloudy with a guarantee (100 per cent) chance of rain, most likely during this afternoon and evening. Winds will be easterly 20 to 30 km/h.
A severe weather warning is in place for heavy rainfall in northern and central Victoria and the Bureau Of Meteorology is monitoring the situation with catchment specific warnings to be released as required.
The bureau is tipping between 3mm and 10mm in Warrnambool on Wednesday, with a 75 per cent chance of 3mm, 50 per cent chance of 7mm and a 25 per cent chance of 10mm.
Warrnambool is tipped to get to 17 degrees with top temperatures across the region expected to be between 14 and 17 degrees today.
There's also a gale wind warning in place for the west coast.
A broad trough extends through central Australia, with an embedded low over southern South Australia.
The low will weaken as the trough moves eastwards today and Thursday, dragging moisture from the north over Victoria.
A second trough and associated cold front will cross the state on Friday, clearing early Saturday as a high pressure ridge moves into the south-west.
Thursday is expected to be warmer with a top temperature of around 21 degrees in Warrnambool.
The rain prediction is similar, between 2mm and 10mm, with a 75 per cent chance of 2mm, 50 per cent chance of 4mm and a 25 per cent chance of 10mm.
Friday's prediction is for easing showers (between 1-5mm) with a top of 17, Saturday 15 degrees with little to no rain and Sunday 15 again and little to no rain.
At 8am in Warrnambool it was already 11.4 degrees, but the easterly wind is keeping the temperature down to 6.1.
