Road wouldn't be safe at 20km/h, says Moyne Shire councillor

The lives of Moyne Shire residents and visitors are being put at risk due to the "appalling condition of a road", according to councillor Jim Doukas.
Cr Doukas said he had received a number of phone calls from Bessibelle residents who were fed up their calls for upgrades to the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road were falling on deaf ears.
"The condition of the road is appalling," Cr Doukas said.
"We've heard about the Princes Highway - well the Princes Highway is in pristine condition compared to this road around Bessibelle.
"I'm stating here publicly - if there is any injury or death, the state government will be held solely responsible."
Cr Doukas said putting up signs asking motorists to travel at 60km/h on the road was not a solution.
"The road wouldn't be safe at 20km/h," he said.
Cr Doukas said he was aware the council had lobbied to VicRoads for improvements to the road.
But he said he believed the council needed to do more.
"The council needs to do whatever is necessary," Cr Doukas said. "Some locals are talking about blockading the road and I think, personally, it might come to that - it's that bad.
"Something needs to be done and the quicker it's done, the better."
Cr Doukas said the council had a duty to do whatever it could to ensure residents and visitors were safe while travelling through Moyne Shire.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has been vocal in advocating for urgent upgrades of the road.
"I have been consistently calling for proper investment to improve Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for the past six years," she said.
Ms Britnell said the road was regularly used by locals, truck drivers, bus drivers and other travellers. She said road users should not be forced to play Russian roulette with their lives.
On a visit to the south-west in July opposition leader Matthew Guy was also appalled at the condition of the road.
He said the state government was "putting up signs and lowering speed limits" on poor stretches of road.
"That's not an answer, it's not a solution," Mr Guy said.
"No one in Melbourne would put up with that so why does country Victoria have to put up with it?"
Mr Guy said providing additional funding for country roads would be a priority for a Coalition government.
"What's in need at the moment is country and regional roads and that's an absolute priority for us," he said.
Department of Transport Barwon South West regional manager Michael Tudball said works on the road would commence soon.
"We're continuing to plan for long-term upgrades to improve Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road," Mr Tudball said.
"In the meantime, our crews will be delivering more than three kilometres of maintenance works across the road over the coming months."
The state government has invested $780 million to maintain the state's road assets for 2022/23.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
