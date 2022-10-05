The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Road wouldn't be safe at 20km/h, says Moyne Shire councillor

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:11am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road is in "appalling condition", according to Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas.

The lives of Moyne Shire residents and visitors are being put at risk due to the "appalling condition of a road", according to councillor Jim Doukas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.