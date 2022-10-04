Council provides funds for establishment of chamber of commerce

I think Commerce Moyne will be a great initiative and a great addition for Moyne.- Cr Dan Meade
A Moyne Shire councillor hopes the establishment of a chamber of commerce will help businesses get back on their feet.
The council unanimously voted to provide $25,000 to Belfast Community Enterprises Ltd to help fund operations of the newly established Moyne Commerce.
Cr Karen Foster said she was happy with the group's formation.
"I think we need to acknowledge that businesses everywhere have had a rough couple of years and I hope this marks a shinier chapter for all of them," she said.
Cr Daniel Meade said he was also supportive.
"I think Commerce Moyne will be a great initiative and a great addition for Moyne," he said.
Mayor Ian Smith said a shire-wide chamber of commerce would help increase employment and economic development.
"This is a really exciting initiative which will have positive impacts on our communities right across the shire," Cr Smith said.
"Chambers of commerce bring businesses together to build skills and knowledge and help create a stronger network of businesses.
"Council is pleased to support the formation of Commerce Moyne and is excited to see the organisation come to life."
In April, Small Business Commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith visited Moyne and spoke about the importance of chambers of commerce in ensuring a strong business community.
"The idea of Commerce Moyne was raised with her at that meeting and she was incredibly supportive and encouraged us to continue towards getting it established," Cr Smith said.
The funds will also be used to employ a part-time executive officer.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
