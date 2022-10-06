Moyne Shire has become the third council to join the South West Councils ICT Alliance.
Councillors unanimously passed a motion on Tuesday to join the alliance, which is expected to deliver a cost saving to Moyne Shire of $1.5 million over five years.
Corangamite Shire and Warrnambool City Council are also members of the alliance.
The councils will enter into the joint venture to share core business information systems including local laws, finance, payroll, human resources and records.
The councils received $4.5 million in state government funding to implement the shared services model, with tenders to provide the system closing last week. Councillor Karen Foster spoke in favour of the motion.
"I think this is a really important joint venture," she said.
"It's a bit of a no-brainer - not least of which is the potential financial gains of almost $1.6 million over five years," she said.
"I hope it whets our appetite for future collaboration with our neighbours."
Cr Damian Gleeson said it was a great opportunity to work with the other two councils.
Cr Ian Smith said the project would help Moyne make significant savings over the five year term of the joint venture.
"It makes sense for us to work together on this and increase our buying power for these vital systems which will allow our teams to work smarter," he said.
"It will increase collaboration with our neighbouring councils and make it easier for the community to engage with our services.
"It's a really exciting project and it's great to see it taking these steps towards implementation."
Cr Smith said the shared services would allow for greater collaboration across councils and help alleviate staffing issues.
