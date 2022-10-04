Jurors hear closing addresses in rape trial

The Standard
Jurors hear closing addresses in Warrnambool County Court rape trial

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:07am, first published 3:00am
Warrnambool jurors will soon start deliberations in the trial of a Corangamite district man accused of twice raping a woman in 2020.

