Corangamite Shire Council allocates $120,000 in grants to improve businesses

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:45am
T S McQuinn and Sons owner Greg McQuinn is pleased to be one of 22 businesses receiving a grant from the Facade Improvement Program. It couldn't come at a better time for the Cobden plumber who wants to fix the shop windows.

Part of a $120,000 investment is helping blow away the cobwebs on a fourth generation store in a push to spruce-up streetscapes across one south-west shire.

