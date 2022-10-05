Part of a $120,000 investment is helping blow away the cobwebs on a fourth generation store in a push to spruce-up streetscapes across one south-west shire.
Cobden's T S McQuinn and Sons will receive $3000 from Corangamite Shire Council's $43,000 Facade Improvement Program.
Owner Greg McQuinn said he was happy to be one of 22 businesses to get the dollar-for-dollar grants, now in its eighth round.
"The old part of the shop would've been built around the early 1900s or maybe even the late 1800s," he said.
"This business has been in the family for some time, my son's working in it now and he's the fourth generation.
"That old building was a tinsmith-plumbing style business. My grandfather came home from the war in about 1920 and he did an apprenticeship there then.
"Two or three years ago we applied for the grant and got it - that enabled us to paint the outside and the last round (about 12 months ago) we actually installed new front doors on the shop and got a bit of sign-writing done.
"So it's been really good and it's enabled us to do a bit of stuff.
"It's a great initiative by the shire, there are a lot of businesses in this town that have taken it up. Businesses have been struggling for the last few years and to have the assistance to do it is great - they probably wouldn't have done it if they didn't have assistance from the shire."
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the program built on a wider effort to revitalise ageing townships.
"It plays into two of our council plan priorities which are to help businesses recover from COVID-19 and by making our towns more attractive and accessible," she said.
"Five of the recipients are new businesses, or premises aiming to attract new tenants. This helps overcome the impression of having empty shopfronts in our towns."
Not all of the program's $50,000 budget allocation was needed, so councillors voted to transfer the balance to the Small Business Assistance Program.
About $22,000 in fees for 15 planning permits will also be waived to facilitate the improvements.
The SBAP saw a further $87,000 allocated to 28 businesses to help expand their services and improve productivity.
Cr Gstrein said that program encouraged new and existing businesses to innovate, adapt or diversify.
"By supporting new projects and business ideas, council enables businesses to have a positive impact on our shire's broader economy," she said.
"Applications came from a wide range of sectors including agriculture, retail, tourism, hospitality and manufacturing. That shows the diversity of enterprises that are providing goods and services to our community and beyond.
"Priority was given to new business start-ups and projects that look at innovative ways to do business."
