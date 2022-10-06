JOHN Farnham You're the Voice bagpiper Merran Moir will play a hometown show in Warrnambool to kick off the weekend.
She will band together with Big Fiddle Little Fiddle's Louise Godwin on cello and Jessica Foot on violin at Mozart Hall today from 7.30-9pm.
The concert showcases arrangements for cello, fiddle, whistle, bagpipes and accordion in a mix of genres.
"They'll expect to hear pieces from my Scottish background, some pieces with a classical flavour and Scandinavian tunes because Louise and Jessica have a love for Scandinavian music," Moir said.
"They can also expect to hear conversations around the music."
Moir said Big Fiddle Little Fiddle worked with different musicians for a concert series.
"The process involves getting together and sharing our various backgrounds and traditional and original repertoire music tastes.
"It's a very collaborative process and whatever comes together is what's heard."
IN OTHER NEWS
As a child Moir learnt piano and her father, Donald Blair OAM, taught her bagpipes.
"Growing up piping was very much a family thing with both my siblings playing in the band and we did lots of travelling with it. Our kids also play," she said.
Moir has taught music for the past 30 years. She also plays the whistle and harp, has performed around the south-west and is part of the St Brigid's Trad Music Group in Crossley and Tuniversal in Camperdown.
She is one of five pipers heard on Farnham's You're the Voice recording.
The musician also performed a series of shows with the Australian icon at Melbourne Concert Hall (now Hamer Hall).
"Playing and touring with him was an absolutely wonderful experience," Moir said.
"It is a bit surreal to think it happened."
Moir said her biggest highlight was sharing music with other people.
"It takes you to so many places and gives you a connection to people from all walks of life," she said.
She is also working on a project with a band called The Reformers led by Don Stewart which matches music with Henry Lawson poetry and on a new album with The Southern Ocean Sea Band.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.