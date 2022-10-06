The Standard
Merran Moir and Big Fiddle, Little Fiddle to perform at Mozart Hall on October 7

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:44am, first published 4:00am
Warrnambool's Merran Moir will perform with Big Fiddle Little Fiddle at Mozart Hall on Friday. Picture by Anthony Brady

JOHN Farnham You're the Voice bagpiper Merran Moir will play a hometown show in Warrnambool to kick off the weekend.

Local News

