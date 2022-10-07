The Standard
Warrnambool art gallery business case to go head for Cannon Hill site despite petition

Katrina Lovell
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
Is this the best site for a new art gallery? Opinion is divided.

A business case for a potential new art gallery at Cannon Hill will proceed despite a petition opposing the scenic location being submitted to Warrnambool City Council.

