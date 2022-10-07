A business case for a potential new art gallery at Cannon Hill will proceed despite a petition opposing the scenic location being submitted to Warrnambool City Council.
The petition attracted more than 5000 signatures, and at Monday's public council meeting councillors unanimously voted to receive the petition.
"The subject matter of the petition will be taken into account when the outcome of the business case is considered by council," the agenda says.
Deputy mayor Debbie Arnott said the business case was already "ready to go" and was expected to be completed early next year.
While there were drawings and designs in the original feasibility study, Cr Arnott said they were just preliminary drawings.
"There will be stipulations in the business case regarding parking and views," she said.
Cr Arnott said she had been approached by many people who were in support of the idea of exploring the option of siting an art gallery at Cannon Hill.
"I'm not solely stuck on it being there but let's explore the options," she said.
"Let's allow the process to happen to make sure we have the correct outcome."
In August, councillors voted 4-3 in favor of carrying out a business case for Cannon Hill despite council officers recommending the business case be carried out for the current site at the Civic Green instead.
At that meeting, Cr Debbie Arnott called on fellow councillors to "be brave" and be forward-thinking on the site, while Cr Max Taylor said relocating the art gallery to Cannon Hill was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
The business case - which costs more than $100,000 - is being mostly funded by the state government.
The decision to carry out a business case at Cannon Hill has sparked backlash, with the petition opposing the site attracting 5012 signatures, and Vietnam veterans vocal about their opposition.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
